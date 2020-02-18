Farrell set to stick with settled Ireland team for visit to England

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is set to name an unchanged Ireland team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Sunday.

With Ireland having opened the championship with wins against Scotland and Wales on home soil, Farrell is expected to back his team to maintain their momentum in this first away fixture.

Farrell's Ireland have won two games from two in the Six Nations so far. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

21-year-old Caelan Doris is fit again after recovering from the head injury he suffered just minutes into his debut against Scotland, so there is some possibility of change in the back row for Ireland.

However, Munster captain Peter O’Mahony has delivered two strong performances in replacing Doris against Scotland and then starting against Wales, meaning Farrell may be hesitant to reshuffle the back row.

If O’Mahony does retain his starting place, Doris seems likely to be included on the bench.

Keith Earls’ excellent performance off the bench at outside centre against the Welsh was a reminder of his quality, although Farrell may opt to stick with a starting back three of Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, and Jacob Stockdale, while Robbie Henshaw – fit after a head injury against Wales – and Bundee Aki seem certain to continue in midfield with Garry Ringrose out injured.

Dave Kilcoyne continues to keep the pressure on Cian Healy at loosehead prop, but the expectation is that Farrell will opt for a completely settled team on his first visit back to Twickenham as a head coach.

Farrell is due to officially name his starting team and bench tomorrow at 1.50pm.

Possible Ireland XV v England:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Andrew Conway

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander