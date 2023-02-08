Doubts over Sheehan and Murray as Ireland get set to name team

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell could be forced into changes for his side’s Six Nations showdown with France, with concerns over two possible starters.

It had looked as though Ireland would name an unchanged team after last weekend’s bonus-point win against Wales but Farrell may have to re-jig his plans.

It’s understood that hooker Dan Sheehan and scrum-half Conor Murray have emerged as doubts for Saturday’s meeting with the French at the Aviva Stadium.

If Sheehan is ruled out, Rob Herring could start in the number two shirt, although Rónan Kelleher has returned to training this week after a hamstring injury meant he missed the Wales game.

Ulster’s uncapped 22-year-old Tom Stewart has also been with the squad in recent weeks but Herring and Kelleher are proven at Test level. Whether Ireland would be willing to put Kelleher directly back into the XV after injury remains to be seen.

Ireland boss Farrell has already lost first-choice scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park to a hamstring issue, with the Leinster man named in the team to face Wales before he was injured in the captain’s run the day before.

Gibson-Park remains absent and Murray could join him after emerging as a doubt for the France game.

Craig Casey would be in line for just his second Test start, his first in the Six Nations, if his Munster team-mate misses out, while Connacht’s Caolin Blade – only called into the squad this week – could come straight onto the bench.

While Ireland will hope that Sheehan and Murray come through, these doubts add to the disruption caused by injury early in this Six Nations campaign.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong had been set to return from a calf issue for the Wales game but was ruled out days before that win and will now also miss the France clash as he continues to recover.

Gibson-Park wasn’t the only player withdrawn from the Wales match at a late stage, with replacement loosehead prop Cian Healy also picking up a hamstring injury during the captain’s run. Healy is sidelined for this weekend’s France game too. Robbie Henshaw is another man on the injury list after a wrist procedure back in November.

So it’s a major relief for Ireland that captain Johnny Sexton has come through his HIA protocols and a dead leg to declare himself fully fit to face les Bleus, having missed the last two games against the French due to injury.

While there may be doubts over two of the starters, Farrell is expected to name a team that looks similar to last weekend’s.

Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, and Mack Hansen seem likely to go again in the back three, while Stuart McCloskey is set to partner Garry Ringrose in midfield again.

Connacht man Bundee Aki is another option at inside centre and he made an impressive impact off the bench in Cardiff, but McCloskey has barely put a foot wrong when starting Ireland’s last four Tests.

With Furlong still absent, Finlay Bealham is set to start in the front row again along with loosehead prop Andrew Porter. Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan are likely to continue in the second row, while the back row of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris could be unchanged too.

Farrell is due to officially name his matchday 23 to face France tomorrow afternoon.

Possible Ireland team (v France):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray/Craig Casey

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan/Rob Herring

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

