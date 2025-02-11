Blow for Ireland women as captain Sam Monaghan ruled out of Six Nations

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has named an squad in preparation for the upcoming Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

The headline news is that there is no place for Sam Monaghan, the team co-captain in last year’s Six Nations along with Edel McMahon, as Monaghan is ruled out with injury.

Ireland will get together for a camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on 17 February ahead of the opening match against France at Kingspan Ravenhill on 22 March (kick-off 1pm).

There are eight uncapped players in the squad including forwards Alma Atagamen, Jane Neill, Beth Buttimer,& Jane Clohessy – a daughter of former Ireland and Munster prop Peter – and Sophie Barrett.

In the backs, Amy Larn, Katie Heffernan and Caitriona Finn will be hoping to earn their debut caps in green.

Ireland Preparation Squad – Guinness Women’s Six Nations:

Forwards (22):

Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC)*

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(11)

Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC)*

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(27)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(19)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)(3)

Cliodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)(38)

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)(11)

Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(32)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(30)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)(4)

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(10)

Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(17)

Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(41)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(30)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(11)

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(2)

Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(13)

Siobhán McCarthy (Worcester Warriors/Munster)(4)

Sophie Barrett (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)*

Backs (18):

Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(13)

Amy Larn (Athy RFC)*

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)(6)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(12)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(18)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(26)

Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(19)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)(10)

Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(25)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)(21)

Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC)(5)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(13)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)(20)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(14)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)(14)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)(1)

* Denotes uncapped.