The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Blow for Ireland women as captain Sam Monaghan ruled out of Six Nations
IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has named an squad in preparation for the upcoming Guinness Women’s Six Nations.
The headline news is that there is no place for Sam Monaghan, the team co-captain in last year’s Six Nations along with Edel McMahon, as Monaghan is ruled out with injury.
Ireland will get together for a camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on 17 February ahead of the opening match against France at Kingspan Ravenhill on 22 March (kick-off 1pm).
There are eight uncapped players in the squad including forwards Alma Atagamen, Jane Neill, Beth Buttimer,& Jane Clohessy – a daughter of former Ireland and Munster prop Peter – and Sophie Barrett.
In the backs, Amy Larn, Katie Heffernan and Caitriona Finn will be hoping to earn their debut caps in green.
Ireland Preparation Squad – Guinness Women’s Six Nations:
Forwards (22):
Backs (18):
* Denotes uncapped.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Six Nations Injury blow Ireland Women Rugby