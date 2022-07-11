Murphy makes four changes as Ireland U20s prepare for Summer Series play-off against Scotland

RICHIE MURPHY HAS made four changes to his starting XV as the Ireland U20s prepare for their final game of the Six Nations Summer Series in Italy, taking on Scotland in a play-off fixture in Treviso tomorrow [KO 11am Irish time, live on Six Nations YouTube channel].

Winger George Coomber, scrum-half Andrew O’Mahony, hooker Josh Hanlon and lock Charlie Irvine all come into the side as Ireland look finish the tournament on a high at the Stadio Di Monigo .

Murphy’s squad came into the tournament with a number of high-profile injury absentees, losing to France and South Africa in their opening two pool fixtures before an impressive defeat of England last week.

The Ireland U20 Match Day Squad for Tuesday's #U20SummerSeries Play-Off match against Scotland has been named! 🟢#FutureIsGreen | @PwCIreland — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 11, 2022

Munster winger Coomber joins Patrick Campbell and Fionn Gibbons in the Ireland back three, with Leinster pair Fionn Gibbons and Daniel Hawkshaw both keeping their place in the centre positions.

Sam Prendergast – who kicked the winning penalty against England last Tuesday – continues at out-half, with O’Mahony named at scrum-half. Hanlon joins George Hadden and Scott Wilson in the front row, while Irvine comes in to partner Adam McNamee in the second row. Reuben Crothers captains the side from an unchanged back row, which sees the Ulster man line out alongside Diarmuid Mangan and Lorcan McLoughlin. Ireland U20s (to play Scotland)

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

11. George Coomber (UCC RFC/Munster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Andrew O’Mahony (UCC RFC/Munster)

1. George Hadden (Gorey RFC/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

3. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

4. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

5. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

6. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) (capt)

8. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Dominic Rhys Hey (Gloucester Hartpury Rugby/IQ Rugby)

17. Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

18. Joseph Mawhinney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

19. George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby)

20. Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

21. Michael Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster)

22. Harry West (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

23. Shay McCarthy (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

24. Reece Malone (Loughborough University/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

25. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

26. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)



