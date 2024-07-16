Explainer: Ireland seeded for Euro 2025 play-offs after stunning France

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will be seeded in Friday’s Euro 2025 play-off draw.

Eileen Gleeson’s side stunned France in their Páirc Uí Chaoimh finale this evening, beating the European powerhouse 3-1 for their first win of the campaign.

That result, coupled with Poland’s 1-0 defeat to Iceland, secured a crucial seeding for the play-offs later this year as they look to reach their first European Championship finals — and second major tournament.

The top two teams in every group secured automatic qualification, with the bottom two guaranteed a spot in the play-offs, regardless of results, owing to Nations League standings.

15 of the 16 bottom two teams are seeded, with Ireland storming clear of Poland to win the race at the death. Both sides finished bottom of their respective groups, but Gleeson’s side added three points to their far superior goal difference.

It means a slightly easier route to Euro 2025, as they avoid top opposition like Sweden, who finished third in Ireland’s group behind England after their stalemate.

“It’s huge,” Gleeson said of securing seeding, “because if we are not seeded we could be playing a Sweden or England. You could be then playing England or Sweden again and we’d like a little break from that. Until we get to the Euros.

“It was hugely important and obviously the draw is Friday, so we can plan and prepare.”

Gleeson will not attend the draw in Nyon, but will be keeping a close eye from afar.

The two-legged play-offs will take place between October and November.

Ireland will first be pitted against League C opposition: Montenegro, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Belarus, Slovenia, Romania, Albania or Greece.

Ireland are 15 places higher in the Fifa world rankings than their best-ranked possible opponents, Slovenia.

For added context, Ireland won their League B Nations League group last year, but since have been relegated back after finishing bottom of the top-tier of Euro qualifiers.

If Ireland, as expected, clear the first play-off hurdle, they will then meet League B opposition. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland could await there, as well as high-flying Portugal.

“We go and play League C, but that’s not to take anything, we’ll fully prepare for that and hopefully progress then to the second round of the play-offs,” Gleeson added tonight.

Asked if she wished Ireland had a game sooner than October, the Irish head coach shared her relief at the break.

“No! I’m going to lie down now. Let’s be very clear, we’ve been front-loaded with these. The camps are brilliant, but it was front-loaded, it was a huge load on the girls, the staff, and this window was a serious challenge in terms of off-seasons, pre-seasons, and readiness.

“We are happy to have a little lie down. It’s a nice time to plan and get settled again.”