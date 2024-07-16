Three-goal Ireland down France in Cork for first Euro 2025 qualifier win

Republic of Ireland 3

France 1

THREE GOALS, BUT more importantly, a first win for the Republic of Ireland in their Euro 2025 qualification campaign on what was a rare night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in front of 18,399 fans.

With France already qualified and Ireland condemned to finish bottom of League A Group 3, goal difference — and its impact on Ireland’s route through the play-offs — was the key focus for the hosts this evening. In the end, goals from Denise O’Sullivan, player of the match Julie-Ann Russell, and Anna Patten ensured that Ireland will be seeded when they resume their qualification journey later this year.

It was a milestone occasion as Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted a Republic of Ireland women’s international fixture for the first time in a homecoming of sorts for one of the city’s favourite daughters, Denise O’Sullivan.

And she delivered for the home crowd with Ireland’s opening goal on 67 minutes before Julie-Ann Russell, the goalscorer against England last Friday night, sent the home of Cork GAA into raptures when she doubled the lead nine minutes later.

France made the last 10 minutes uncomfortable with a goal from Vicki Becho, but Anna Patten put the seal on it with a header as the clock ticked to 90. It was fitting that another Cork woman, Megan Connolly, set up that header with a corner after coming off the bench.

Following the 2-1 defeat to England, Eileen Gleeson shuffled the deck to bring Louise Quinn, Russell, and Leanne Kiernan in to the line-up, while captain Katie McCabe also made a return following her one-match suspension.

Ireland played with a more advanced line this evening, rotating Jess Ziu, O’Sullivan and Ruesha Littlejohn in the middle. McCabe started in the middle but veered out to wing back, swapping with Ziu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, France opted to rest some of their more high profile players with the Olympics approaching. Wendie Renard was among that group being held in reserve.

Ireland brought plenty of intent to their game in the first half. O’Sullivan chased down a ball over the top at the end of the opening quarter that slipped away from her. Russell tried a similar move moments later, forcing French goalkeeper Constance Picaud to rush out and boot away the danger. Kiernan supplied Ireland’s first shot on target with a powerful hit inside 18 minutes that drew a save from Picaud.

More promising Irish play unfolded on 25 minutes. Caitlyn Hayes used her physicality to dispossess Dufour and sent a pass down the line to Russell. Nothing more materialsed however, as Russell ran into traffic.

Louise Quinn screamed for a penalty in the 34th minute after what looked like a handball by Maëlle Lakrar while trying to deal with a McCabe corner. Replays justified Quinn’s passionate appeal.

Gleeson was surely satisfied with the work put down in the opening half with Ireland comfortable in possession and giving up no major scoring chances for the visitors. She may have wanted more from a chance late in the half, when Kiernan scuppered an opportunity with a misplaced pass in the French penalty area.

🇮🇪 1-0 🇫🇷

Denise O'Sullivan places a low shot from just outside the box into the corner of the net and Ireland lead!

📺 Live on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayer

📱 Updates https://t.co/iOMdrj4J96 #WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/KR5I1wydkA — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 16, 2024

Delphine Cascarino was the only half-time substitution and she made an immediate impact by forcing a save from Brosnan in the opening moments. O’Sullivan then got Ireland’s engine running again with an impressive run through the middle to create a four-on-three. There were options either side but she went for a through ball that was met by French boot.

McCabe eased Ireland further into the second half with a throw-in to release Ziu. She unleashed a bullet from just outside the box that was too much in Picaud’s favour for the save. The rebound came to Russell who hit a tame effort as she was slipping.

Ireland saw another penalty appeal waved away in the 57th minute after Kiernan broke through. She had a march on Thiniba Samoura as she advanced but the France defender got back goal-side as Kiernan slumped to the ground.

And then O’Sullivan finally gave Ireland the final product they were lacking all evening. Hayes crossed the ball to Patten at the halfway line. A long delivery found Russell who chested the ball down before feeding O’Sullivan for a low-right footed effort that Picaud simply couldn’t keep out.

Russell’s stunning form in the last five days continued as she went from scorer to provider to scorer again in the 76th minute. A brilliant curling effort after pulling the ball inside her marker was a deserved reward for another industrious display.

🇮🇪 3-1 🇫🇷

Three points surely in the bag as the ball goes in off Geyoro under pressure from Anna Patten#WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/4XlBKpw7Bu — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 16, 2024

Becho struck one back for France in the 78th minute to start a late surge of attacking play from Renard’s side, who brought on Marie-Antoinette Katoto as part of that effort.

But Connolly, who was brought on for Kiernan, whipped in a corner in the 9oth minute, Patten put her head behind it and wheeled away in celebration on a memorable night on Leeside.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Louise Quinn, Julie-Ann Russell, Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg ’54); Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe, Anna Patten, Aoife Mannion, Caitlin Hayes; Leanne Kiernan (Megan Connolly ’86), Jess Ziu (Amber Barrett ’94).

FRANCE: Constance Picaud; Maëlle Lakrar (Elisa De Almeida ’61), Estelle Cascarino (Grace Geyoro ’61), Amandine Henry, Léa Le Garrec (Marie-Antoinette Katoto ’80); Thiniba Samoura, Selma Bacha, Sandy Baltimore (Delphine Cascarino HT), Julie Dufour (Kadidiatou Diani ’70); Ève Pérriset, Vicki Becho

Referee: Olatz Rivera Olmedo (ESP)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!