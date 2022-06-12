Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 12 June 2022
Ireland win opening leg of Rugby Europe Trophy series in Zagreb

James Topping’s side scored 43 tries and conceded just two across their six games in Croatia.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 8:16 PM
47 minutes ago 2,127 Views 0 Comments
Jordan Conroy (file pic).
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO

IRELAND SCORED 43 tries and conceded just two across their six games as they romped to silverware in the opening leg of the Rugby Europe Sevens Trophy series in Zagreb.

James Topping’s side rounded off a successful weekend with a 27-0 win over a youthful England side in the Croatian capital.

Jordan Conroy top scored with 10 tries, including a hat-trick against the English. IQ Rugby recruit Fergus Jemphrey bagged six, while U20 Grand Slam winner Chay Mullins and Aaron O’Sullivan dotted down five times each.

Denmark, Latvia and Romania were dispatched on Saturday on scorelines of 53-0, 48-0 and 43-7 respectively. Ireland picked up where they left off this morning, earning a 36-7 quarter-final victory over Israel before a 52-0 win over Hungary eased them into today’s final.

The second and last leg of the Rugby Europe Trophy series takes place in Budapest next weekend as Ireland continue to build towards July’s World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland squad for Rugby Europe Trophy Leg 1

  • Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)
  • Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)
  • Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)
  • Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby)
  • Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)
  • Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)
  • Steven Kilgallen (UCD RFC)
  • Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)
  • Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)
  • Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)
  • Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)

