Tough start for Ireland's 7s teams in Canada

THE IRELAND MEN’S and women’s 7s teams both endured a tough start at the Vancouver 7s, losing their opening games.

After opening their tournament with a 17-7 loss to Australia last night (Irish time), James Topping’s men’s side followed up with a 28-7 defeat to South Africa, with Hugo Lennox and Josh Kenny scoring the Irish tries.

The Ireland men sit bottom of Pool B and play their final pool match against New Zealand later today [1.14am local time/7.14pm Irish time, RugbyPass TV].

The Ireland men were beaten by Australia and South Africa. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Ireland women also suffered two losses, falling to a heavy 58-7 defeat against New Zealand, before a 31-17 loss to the USA.

Bottom of Pool B, Allan Temple-Jones’ team play China in their final pool game [kick-off 2.02pm local time/10.02pm Irish time, RugbyPass TV].

Results:

Australia 17 Ireland Men 7

South Africa 28 Ireland Men 7

New Zealand 58 Ireland Women 7

USA 31 Ireland Women 17

Fixtures:

New Zealand v Ireland Men, 11.14am local time/7.14pm Irish time

China v Ireland Women, 2.02pm local time/10.02pm Irish time

Cup Quarter-Finals & Ranking Matches: