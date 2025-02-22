Tough start for Ireland's 7s teams in Canada

THE IRELAND MEN’S and women’s 7s teams both endured a tough start at the Vancouver 7s, losing their opening games.
After opening their tournament with a 17-7 loss to Australia last night (Irish time), James Topping’s men’s side followed up with a 28-7 defeat to South Africa, with Hugo Lennox and Josh Kenny scoring the Irish tries.
The Ireland men sit bottom of Pool B and play their final pool match against New Zealand later today [1.14am local time/7.14pm Irish time, RugbyPass TV].
The Ireland men were beaten by Australia and South Africa. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
The Ireland women also suffered two losses, falling to a heavy 58-7 defeat against New Zealand, before a 31-17 loss to the USA.
Bottom of Pool B, Allan Temple-Jones’ team play China in their final pool game [kick-off 2.02pm local time/10.02pm Irish time, RugbyPass TV].
Results:
Australia 17 Ireland Men 7
South Africa 28 Ireland Men 7
New Zealand 58 Ireland Women 7
USA 31 Ireland Women 17
Fixtures:
New Zealand v Ireland Men, 11.14am local time/7.14pm Irish time
China v Ireland Women, 2.02pm local time/10.02pm Irish time
Cup Quarter-Finals & Ranking Matches:
Sunday, February 23 – Cup Play-Offs & Ranking Matches
