New Zealand's Kelsey Teneti and Jorja Miller stop Ireland's Alanna Fitzpatrick. Alamy Stock Photo
Freevancouver 7s

Tough start for Ireland's 7s teams in Canada

Both sides lost their opening two games and sit bottom of their respective pools.
1.14pm, 22 Feb 2025

THE IRELAND MEN’S and women’s 7s teams both endured a tough start at the Vancouver 7s, losing their opening games.

After opening their tournament with a 17-7 loss to Australia last night (Irish time), James Topping’s men’s side followed up with a 28-7 defeat to South Africa, with Hugo Lennox and Josh Kenny scoring the Irish tries.

The Ireland men sit bottom of Pool B and play their final pool match against New Zealand later today [1.14am local time/7.14pm Irish time, RugbyPass TV].

vancouver-canada-21st-feb-2025-vancouver-bc-february-21-world-rugby-sevens-series-mens-match-between-south-africa-and-ireland-at-bc-place-stadium-in-vancouver-canada-on-february-21-2025 The Ireland men were beaten by Australia and South Africa. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Ireland women also suffered two losses, falling to a heavy 58-7 defeat against New Zealand, before a 31-17 loss to the USA.

Bottom of Pool B, Allan Temple-Jones’ team play China in their final pool game [kick-off 2.02pm local time/10.02pm Irish time, RugbyPass TV].

Results:

  • Australia 17 Ireland Men 7
  • South Africa 28 Ireland Men 7 
  • New Zealand 58 Ireland Women 7 
  • USA 31 Ireland Women 17 

Fixtures:

  • New Zealand v Ireland Men, 11.14am local time/7.14pm Irish time 
  • China v Ireland Women, 2.02pm local time/10.02pm Irish time

Cup Quarter-Finals & Ranking Matches:

  • Sunday, February 23 – Cup Play-Offs & Ranking Matches
