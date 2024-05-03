Advertisement
Vicki Elmes Kinlan scored Ireland's only try against Canada (file photo). ©INPHO/Martin Seras Lima
SVNS

Mixed morning leaves Ireland Men and Women needing wins at Singapore Sevens

Ireland Men are second in the overall series standings ahead of the Grand Final in Madrid later this month.
3.01pm, 3 May 2024
IRELAND’S MEN AND Women will need to win on Saturday morning to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals of the HSBC Sevens in Singapore.

Tries from Mark Roche, Gavin Mullin and Chay Mullins helped the men to a 19-5 win over Great Britain in their Pool C opener early on Friday.

But James Topping’s side were rocked in their second game by a quickfire double from the United States of America, who ran in tries either side of the half-time hooter to clinch a 10-7 win.

A win against Fiji on Saturday morning (6.37am Irish time) would see Ireland safely through to the last eight, as they look to improve on second place in the overall standings and topple series leaders Argentina ahead of the Grand Final in Madrid later this month. 

In the women’s tournament, Vicki Elmes Kinlan’s first-half try proved to be the only score of Ireland’s 5-0 win against Canada in their opener.

In their second game of the day, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s 250th career try was the highlight of a 31-12 win for New Zealand, a result which leaves Ireland third in Pool A ahead of their meeting with winless Spain on Saturday morning (4.44am Irish time).

