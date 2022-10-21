Membership : Access or Sign Up
What are Ireland's back-up plans at scrum-half and full-back for South Africa test?

The latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly is live now.

49 minutes ago 412 Views 0 Comments

THE42 RUGBY JOURNALISTS Ciarán Kennedy, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s squad for November and look ahead to Leinster-Munster on Saturday in today’s free episode of Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

The42 Team

