Baloucoune set for Ireland chance while Murray could start at nine

IRELAND ARE SET to give Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune a big start in their number 14 shirt against South Africa this Saturday.

The 25-year-old has played for Ireland twice so far against the US and Argentina, but this weekend’s clash would be the biggest start of his career. The pacy Enniskillen man scored for Ireland on his debut in 2021 and has been in superb form for Ulster in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, Ireland boss Andy Farrell could start Conor Murray at scrum-half, with Jamison Gibson-Park possibly making his return from injury on the bench.

Gibson-Park has not played since Ireland’s summer series win over New Zealand back in July but it seems he has overcome his hamstring injury and is in line to be involved for Ireland on Saturday as long as he comes through their final sessions of the week.

However, Farrell may opt to use him off the bench in his first game for nearly four months. That would mean Conor Murray earning his 100th Ireland cap in the starting number nine shirt.

Farrell also has that big decision to confirm in his back three with James Lowe missing out through injury. With Baloucoune set to come in on the right wing, Connacht’s Mack Hansen is likely to move over to the number 11 shirt in place of Lowe.

Fullback Hugo Keenan is another man who hasn’t played since the New Zealand tour due to knee and abdominal issues but he could be retained in the starting team if he comes through Ireland’s last training session without any setbacks.

Keenan has become a crucial player for Ireland and his low error count, aerial skills, work-rate, attacking threat, and positional solidity would be important against the Springboks even if he is short on match sharpness. A back three of Hansen, Keenan, and Baloucoune would leave Ireland without a left-footed kicking option.

Farrell is expected to retain the front row of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong, while Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan are set to team up in the second row.

Ireland could go with the same back row of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris that started all three Tests in New Zealand.

Johnny Sexton will captain the side from out-half, while Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are expected to team up in midfield. It remains to be seen if Farrell opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the bench or instead includes Stuart McCloskey in the number 23 shirt.

Farrell will announce his matchday 23 tomorrow.

Possible Ireland team (v South Africa):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Mack Hansen

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

