Friday 11 February 2022
Ireland squad announced for upcoming Pinatar Cup

Vera Pauw has named 27 players for the tournament in Spain.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 11 Feb 2022, 12:43 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHELBOURNE TEEN ABBIE Larkin has earned her first call-up to the Ireland Women’s National Team squad as she is one of 27 players called up by Vera Pauw. 

The squad are set to take part in the eight-team Pinatar Cup in February with Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Slovakia and Wales involved.

Ireland are guaranteed three games in Spain, starting on Wednesday, February 16th against Poland. The aim is to use these games to help with preparation for April’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier away to Sweden.

Defender Megan Campbell returns to the squad for the first time since November 2020 and will be hoping to add to her 42 senior caps – the last of which was achieved in the 3-2 win over Ukraine in October 2019.

Niamh Fahey is on 99 caps and could be next to join the exclusive WNT Centurion Club that currently has three members in Emma Byrne (134), Áine O’Gorman (111) and Ciara Grant (105).  Roma McLoughlin, Saoirse Noonan and Aoife Colvill are not included due to injury, while Jessie Stapleton is involved with the U19s. 

The squad will meet in Murcia, Spain on Sunday, February 13th and use the La Manga Stadium as their training base.

 

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Megan Campbell (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

