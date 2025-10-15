Uncapped McCarthy included in Ireland squad for November

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has included the uncapped Leinster loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy in his 34-man squad for the November Tests.

22-year-old McCarthy was part of Ireland’s group for the July tour of Georgia and Portugal, but didn’t get his first cap on that trip.

Caelan Doris, who hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury in May, will continue as the Ireland captain for the upcoming games against New Zealand, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

However, second row Joe McCarthy – the older brother of Paddy – has missed out on selection after undergoing foot surgery in the wake of the Lions tour at the end of last season, while fullback Hugo Keenan, wing Calvin Nash, and lock/flanker Cormac Izuchukwu were not considered due to their injuries.

Munster lock/blindside Tom Ahern, who won his first two Ireland caps during the summer, has been retained in Farrell’s squad, which has a largely familiar look to it, even accounting for the absence of the retired Cian Healy, Conor Murray, and Peter O’Mahony.

Leinster wing Tommy O’Brien is the other player who debuted in the summer who has been picked again in the main squad for this November series.

The uncapped Munster duo of lock Edwin Edogbo and back row Brian Gleeson will travel with Ireland to Chicago for the New Zealand game as cover, as will Connacht wing Shayne Bolton, who won his first Ireland cap against Portugal in July.

Ireland will face the All Blacks at Soldier Field in Chicago on 2 November, nine years on from their first-ever win over the Kiwis at the same venue, before welcoming Japan, Australia, and South Africa to Dublin.

Ireland squad for November Tests:

Props: Andrew Porter, Jack Boyle, Paddy McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Thomas Clarkson

Hookers: Dan Sheehan, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy

Locks: James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Thomas Ahern

Back rows: Caelan Doris (captain), Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Ryan Baird, Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney

Halfbacks: Jamison Gibson-Park, Craig Casey, Caolin Blade, Sam Prendergast, Jack Crowley, Ciarán Frawley

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey

Back threes: James Lowe, Mack Hansen, Jamie Osborne, Jacob Stockdale, Tommy O’Brien

Cover for Chicago week: Edwin Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Shayne Bolton