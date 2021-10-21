Ireland open World Cup qualifying campaign on losing note against super Sweden

Republic of Ireland 0

Sweden 1

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland opened their 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign on a losing note, after a first-half own goal gave Sweden a 1-0 win at Tallaght Stadium.

The nature of the loss will, of course, be disappointing for Vera Pauw’s side: they did their utmost to hold firm, but Sweden undoubtedly showed their class.

Vera Pauw’s side belatedly opened their campaign — and fresh bid to reach a first-ever major tournament — against Group A’s top seeds, and will face the second ones, Finland, in Helsinki on Tuesday.

With all available 4,000 tickets snapped up, this was billed a sell-out show amidst Covid restrictions, just hours before sports stadia on these shores return to full capacity. 4,017 fans watched on, with a real feel-good factor around this team.

A recent win over Australia, the last of a series of friendlies against higher-ranked opposition, marked the end of a seven-game losing streak and ensured any lingering Euro 2022 qualification disappointment was put to bed, providing a welcome boost ahead of a new qualifying campaign. It also came after several positive off-field developments.

No secrets were made about how tough this clash with Group A’s top seeds was going to be. Sweden are second in Fifa’s world rankings; Ireland are 33rd. Runners-up at this summer’s Olympic Games, Sweden have qualified for every World Cup since 1991 and are also European Championship regulars.

In the six times the sides had played before tonight, Sweden won five times and scored 22 goals, while there had been one draw across games in which Ireland scored once.

Manager Peter Gerhardsson was missing legendary captain Caroline Seger through injury, but the squad that came to Dublin was simply star-studded.

For Ireland, Brighton & Hove Albion star Megan Connolly returned, in one change to the XI that saw off Australia, with English-born Lucy Quinn and Galway’s Savannah McCarthy making their first competitive starts.

As expected, Pauw’s side were under the cosh from the get-go, as Sweden flexed their considerable attacking muscle. Stena Blackstenius was their obvious danger woman, the goal-hungry number 11 causing the hosts serious problems.

Courtney Brosnan was kept busy in the Irish goal, and dealt with all first-half threats accordingly. Pauw’s call had been debated all week, but the Everton goalkeeper certainly justified her selection, and was named Player of the Match.

The Girls In Green played with 10 behind the ball for the most part, Heather Payne cutting a lonely figure up top as she was left to chase any long balls sent up-field. Sweden were utterly dominant, piling on the pressure as they went up the gears. They looked to pull Ireland wide, and then get the ball into the box.

While the hosts looked to defend as a unit, they struggled to make any solid progress in attack, while unforced errors let them down at time. Captain Katie McCabe tested the waters early on and her long-range effort whistled by the right post, but in truth, that was as close as Ireland came, and the Arsenal star slipped into a more defensive role.

They were perhaps let off the hook 20 minutes in: Jamie Finn’s last-ditch tackle on Blackstenius waved on. Just after, the lively Lina Hurtig was hauled down on the edge of the area, but referee Deborah Anex didn’t intervene.

Nothing came off a pair of McCabe set-pieces afterwards, before Brosnan produced a stunning serve to send a Filippa Angeldal effort over the bar; the Manchester City midfielder given plenty of time to pull the trigger.

As half time approached, Ireland looked to push on, getting more bodies up the field. Payne continued to hassle and harry up top, her pace testing Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson as she sent a ball into the box for McCabe.

It proved to be a downfall as, just after, Sweden got the opening goal they had been pushing for. It was a really unfortunate one to concede, and goes down as a Louise Quinn own goal in the 39th minute. Who else but Blackstenius did the damage down the left: Savannah McCarthy slipping, and her cross deflecting off Quinn, leaving Brosnan with no chance.

Chants of “Ireland, Ireland” rang out immediately after, the task now for Ireland to hold firm. They did that until the break; McCabe returning to the pitch and signalling to adoring young fans to get louder.

The Arsenal ace provided a few moments of magic in the second half, but Sweden continued to dominate. Frustrated at times, all the same, they saw two yellow cards in quick succession, and didn’t have it all their own way as Lucy Quinn swept a shot across goal.

Brosnan pulled off a brilliant save in the 66th minute to deny Blackstenius, and after a brief moment down getting treatment, the Toffees ‘keeper did well to keep an effort from Barcelona star Fridolina Rolfo out.

Pauw looked to Leanne Kiernan and Amber Barrett to inject some attacking intent from the bench. Kiernan proved a bright spark, bringing her impressive club form at Liverpool to her country. There were calls for penalties at either end in the 82nd minute: Denise O’Sullivan going to ground in one box, and Blackstenius in the other.

Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan and Filippa Angeldal of Sweden. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Girls In Green were flagged offside several times down the home straight, as they threw the kitchen sink at it with stalwart defender Quinn sent up top.

Saoirse Noonan was catapulted in for her debut, with more last-ditch calls for penalties as the clock ran down, but 0-1 was how it would end.

Onwards to Helsinki.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy; Katie McCabe, Áine O’Gorman; Jamie Finn (Leanne Kiernan 74), Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan; Lucy Quinn (Saoirse Noonan, 93), Heather Payne (Amber Barrett 74).



Sweden: Hedvig Lindahi; Jonna Andersson, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Hanna Glas; Filippa Angeldal, Fridolina Rolfo, Hanna Bennison (Julia Zigiotti Olme 76); Lina Hurtig (Olivia Schuh 61), Stina Blackstenius, Sofia Jakobsson (Nilla Foscher 89).



Referee: Deborah Anex (SUI).



