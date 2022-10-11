Membership : Access or Sign Up
Áine O'Gorman one of three Irish changes for World Cup play-off showdown

The team news is in before the big one in Hampden Park.

Emma Duffy Reports from Hampden Park
By Emma Duffy Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 6:51 PM
15 minutes ago 467 Views 1 Comment
Back in the XI: Áine O'Gorman.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
ÁINE O’GORMAN HAS been named to start the Republic of Ireland’s historic World Cup play-off showdown away to Scotland tonight.

Vera Pauw has made three changes from their last outing — last month’s final group A qualifier win over Slovakia — with centurion O’Gorman somewhat a surprise inclusion as she makes her first competitive start since November 2021.

The Peamount United star is set to line out on the right wing, although preferred in a more defensive role for Ireland of late. O’Gorman generally plays in attack for her club, and is currently top goal-scorer in the Women’s National League.

Niamh Fahey returns to the XI to join Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell as the vastly-experienced centre-halves, equalling Ciara Grant’s caps record of 105, while Jamie Finn is also back in the team at right-wing back. The pair missed the last game due to injury and suspension respectively.

Jess Ziu (injury), Claire O’Riordan and Harriet Scott are the players who make way for the Hampden Park shoot-out [KO 8pm, live on RTÉ 2]. Abbie Larkin, Izzy Atkinson, Roma McLaughlin and Keeva Keenan miss out on selection for the matchday 23.

Scotland have made just one change: Fiona Brown in for Lana Clelland.

Ireland are potentially one game away from reaching a first-ever major tournament in Australia and New Zealand 2023.

A win in Glasgow paired with a Switzerland or Iceland slip-up would see the Girls In Green qualify directly for next summer’s finals, but victory alone may mean navigating an inter-confederation play-off tournament Down Under in February.

(It’s currently 1-1 between Switzerland and Wales, and 0-0 for Portugal-Iceland.)

Ultimately, the winner takes it all at Hampden, with World Cup hopes more alive than ever regardless of the next step, and this fixture arguably the biggest in this team’s history.

Emma Duffy  / Reports from Hampden Park
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

