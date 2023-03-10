Murray starts at scrum-half, Ringrose's defence, Aki gets the nod at 12

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has named his team to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday at Murrayfield [KO 3pm, RTÉ].

The starting XV shows five personnel changes from the win over Italy two weekends ago.

Ringrose is fit

All of the players returning from injury this weekend bring world-class attributes with them but there is major relief for Ireland in being able to bring Ringrose back at outside centre.

James Crombie / INPHO Garry Ringrose will be at 13 for Ireland. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

He is one of the best in his position in the game and his importance to Ireland was underlined against Italy when he missed out with a calf injury. Defensively, his absence was glaring as Italy exploited the Irish midfield.

With Scotland’s 10-12-13 combination of Finn Russell, Sione Tuipulotu, and Huw Jones humming, as well as their back three offering pace and power, Ringrose’s nous will be crucial in Edinburgh.

Ringrose, who will earn his 50th cap on Sunday, is also a brilliant attacking player capable of subtle contributions and highlights reel moments. At 28, he’s a more complete player than ever and Farrell will be delighted to have Ringrose back at number 13.

Furlong’s return

The Wexford man was supposed to be ready for the start of this Six Nations having had a heavily injury-disrupted season but he had to pull out of the opening game against Wales after his calf injury worsened.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Furlong has recovered from a calf issue. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland have been patient since, opting against taking any risk in rushing him back. The Leinster tighthead hasn’t played since 3 December and Sunday will be just his sixth appearance of the season for province and country. But Ireland are confident that their high-tempo training has Furlong ready to go.

It’s a timely comeback given that Finlay Bealham is out of the rest of the Six Nations with a knee injury. Bealham impressed in Furlong’s absence but there is excitement about Ireland getting their first-choice in this position back. Furlong is one of the very best.

24-year-old Tom O’Toole will need to deliver another punchy performance off the Irish bench and his form so far in this championship gives Farrell belief.

Aki gets the nod at 12

While Ringrose was a certainty to start at 13 if fit, there was lots of debate around who should start alongside him in Ireland’s midfield.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Aki moves from 13 to 12. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster man Stuart McCloskey has started all three Ireland games in this championship at inside centre but he now misses out on the matchday 23 altogether. The 30-year-old has been dealing with a calf issue since the Italy game and didn’t train with the squad last week. He could have started this weekend’s game if called upon, but the injury disruption didn’t help his cause.

Nonetheless, Farrell had two other strong options and has opted to give Bundee Aki the number 12 shirt. The Connacht centre didn’t have the happiest day defensively at 13 against Italy but his attacking contributions were crucial to Ireland’s bonus-point win. We know he’s at his best at inside centre.

The other possibility was bringing Robbie Henshaw straight back in from injury alongside Ringrose. It’s another proven pairing. Henshaw hasn’t played since November but is now fit again after recovering from a hamstring injury and wrist surgery. He has to settle for a comeback from the bench.

Murray starts at 9

Another of the returning crew, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is picked on the Irish bench as Farrell opts for Conor Murray as his starting nine for the third time in this championship.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Conor Murray starts at 9. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Munster man Murray has reminded everyone of his enduring quality in this Six Nations, playing very well in his starts against Wales and France before making a crucial impact off the bench against the Italians.

It may have been tempting for Farrell to reintroduce Gibson-Park as the starter at nine this weekend given just how important he has been for Ireland over the past two seasons.

While Murray has shown once again that he can play at high tempo and offer a threat around the fringes, it’s well-known that Gibson-Park’s creativity and pace make him a menace in this area of the game. His speed also allows him to come up with some big defensive plays.

Farrell will hope to see those qualities off the Irish bench but Murray will be the main man from the off on Sunday.