Ireland thrash West Indies in ODI opener

PAUL STIRLING became the first Irish batsman to reach 10,000 international runs, and Andy Balbirnie made a century during a dominant 124-run win over the West Indies in the opening one-day international in Dublin on Wednesday.

Captain Stirling moved to a career total of 10,017 runs across Tests, ODIs and T20 internationals with a knock of 54 off 64 balls.

“Delighted to get there. It was something I dreamt of as a kid, but as a professional cricketer, you can’t dwell too much about it,” said Stirling.

Building on the first-wicket partnership of 109, fellow opener Balbirnie went on to make 112 from 138 deliveries, including nine fours and four sixes, while Harry Tector chipped in with 56 as the hosts closed on 303 for six after being put in to bat.

West Indies pace bowler Alzarri Joseph claimed the wickets of Balbirnie and Tector before Matthew Forde registered three for 68.

Ireland’s attack made light work of the tourists’ top order to pave the way for a commanding success as Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell starred with the ball.

After opener Evin Lewis was run out by Tector, McCarthy took three wickets and seamer Thomas Mayes marked his ODI debut by clean bowling visiting captain Shai Hope for two to reduce the Windies to 31 for five inside 10 overs.

McCarthy finished with four for 32 after having Forde caught by Little for 38 at the start of the 35th over as Ireland wrapped up victory with 95 balls to spare.

“We needed to show more intent,” said Hope.

“We just need to set the tone from the start. We know the firepower we have with quality players coming in at the back end. This series isn’t over yet, but we’ll take this blow since they outplayed us.”

The three-match series continues on Friday before concluding on Sunday.

Brief scores

Ireland: 303-6, 50 overs (Balbirnie 112, Tector 56, Stirling 54; Forde 3-68, A. Joseph 2-51)

West Indies 179 all out 34.1 overs (Chase 55; McCarthy 4-32, Dockrell 3-21)

Result: Ireland won by 124 runs

Series: Ireland lead three-match series 1-0