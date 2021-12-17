Ireland to begin with home game against Ukraine as Uefa Nations League schedule is confirmed

The Ukraine team pictured before their Euro 2020 fixture against Austria last June.

THE IRELAND MEN’S senior team have learned their schedule this morning for next year’s Uefa Nations League.

Yesterday’s draw placed Stephen Kenny’s side in Group B1 alongside Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia.

Ireland will tackle a hectic period next June, which includes four games in the space of 11 days. The campaign will then conclude with a September double-header.

Ukraine, the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists, will visit the Aviva Stadium for Ireland’s opening game on Saturday 4 June. The Boys in Green will also have home advantage in their last fixture – a meeting with Armenia on Monday 26 September.

“FAI officials will now commence talks on arrangements for all home and away games, including ticketing, with their colleagues from the Ukrainian, Scottish and Armenian associations,” said a statement issued this morning by Irish football’s governing body.

Ireland’s 2022 Uefa Nations League fixtures

League B – Group 1

Saturday 4 June – Ireland v Ukraine, 19.45

Tuesday 7 June – Armenia v Ireland, 17.00

Saturday 11 June – Ireland v Scotland, 17:00

Tuesday 14 June – Ukraine v Ireland, 17.00

Friday 23 September – Scotland v Ireland, 19.45

Monday 26 September – Ireland v Armenia, 19.45