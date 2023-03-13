Injury-time winner sees Ireland U17 team book place in Euro finals in Hungary

COLIN O’BRIEN’S IRELAND team booked their place in this summer’s Euro U17 finals in Hungary with a dramatic win over Cyprus today.

A late injury-time goal by Bohemians player Nickson Okosun clinched a 3-2 victory to ensure they progressed from the elite round of qualification.

Advertisement

Ireland entered the game on the back of their 2-2 draw in last Tuesday’s opener with Italy and then had defeated Ukraine 3-0 on Friday.

𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝘆𝗽𝗿𝘂𝘀! 🇮🇪🙌



⏱️ 94 mins | Nickson Okosun comes on a sub



⏱️ 96 mins | Nickson Okosun scores the goal to send Ireland MU17s to the EUROs



A dramatic 3-2 win in Paphos 😅#IRLU17 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/NeWQnXP7a8 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 13, 2023

They trailed 1-0 at half-time before Luke Kehir equalised in the 62nd minute, but Cyprus regained the lead in the 73rd minute.

Shamrock Rovers player Naj Razi equalised for Ireland in the 82nd minute and then Okosun popped up with the priceless winning goal.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Ireland now advance to the finals which will be held from 17 May to 2 June.