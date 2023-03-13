Advertisement
Ken Sutton/INPHO Ireland coach Colin O'Brien.
# qualified
Injury-time winner sees Ireland U17 team book place in Euro finals in Hungary
A 3-2 victory over Cyprus today for Ireland.
45 minutes ago

COLIN O’BRIEN’S IRELAND team booked their place in this summer’s Euro U17 finals in Hungary with a dramatic win over Cyprus today.

A late injury-time goal by Bohemians player Nickson Okosun clinched a 3-2 victory to ensure they progressed from the elite round of qualification.

Ireland entered the game on the back of their 2-2 draw in last Tuesday’s opener with Italy and then had defeated Ukraine 3-0 on Friday.

They trailed 1-0 at half-time before Luke Kehir equalised in the 62nd minute, but Cyprus regained the lead in the 73rd minute.

Shamrock Rovers player Naj Razi equalised for Ireland in the 82nd minute and then Okosun popped up with the priceless winning goal.

Ireland now advance to the finals which will be held from 17 May to 2 June.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
