Ireland U19 midfielder rewarded with new Preston North End deal

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB Preston North End have put their faith in 19-year-old Adam O’Reilly by handing the Irish youngster a new contract.

O’Reilly, who joined Preston from Cork club Ringmahon Rangers at the age of 16, is now committed to the Deepdale outfit until the summer of 2023.

The midfielder was 17 when he made his first-team debut for Preston in December 2018 as a substitute in a Championship game against Aston Villa.

Last week, he was tasked with continuing his development in senior football with a loan move to non-league club Bamber Bridge until January.

O’Reilly, whose father Kieran helped Cobh Ramblers win the League of Ireland First Division title in 2007, has been capped by Ireland up to U19 level.