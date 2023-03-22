Ireland U19 side lose Euro opener to Slovakia in Wexford

THE IRELAND U19 team lost out 2-1 to Slovakia in their first game of the Elite Phase of the Uefa Euro U19 qualifiers today in Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford this afternoon.

Slovakia took the lead entering the last ten minutes through Artur Gajdos before Adam Griger doubled the advantage in injury-time.

Tommy Lonergan pulled a goal back for Ireland before the final whistle but time ran out on Tom Mohan’s side as they searched for an equaliser.

Ireland must bounce back quickly with a qualifier against Estonia on Sunday 25 March at 3.30pm and a game against Greece on Tuesday 28 March at 7.30pm, both matches taking place at Ferrycarrig Park.

Republic of Ireland: Byrne (GK) Curtis, Goulding, Murphy, Grehan, McJannet (C) McManus (Gallagher 87), O’Mahony (Lonergan 84), Umeh (Vata 57), Vaughan (Ferizaj 57), Zef.

Slovakia: Hrdina (GK), Mičuda, Bagín, Svoboda, Gajdoš, Griger, M. Sauer (C) (Ovšonka 89), Kachnič, Murgaš, Úradník (Marcelli 58), L. Saurer (Mišovič 89)

Referee: Sander Van Der Eijk (Netherlands)

