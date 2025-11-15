More Stories
Ireland U19 manager Tom Mohan (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeGood Times

Ireland U19s boost Euro qualifying hopes with Cyprus win

Tom Mohan’s side won 1-0 in the Netherlands.
5.47pm, 15 Nov 2025

Ireland U19s 1

Cyprus U19s 0

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U19s have boosted their European Championship qualification hopes with a crucial win over Cyprus.

Tom Mohan’s side defeated the Cypriots 1-0 in their second qualifier, with Alfie Lynskey’s 11th-minute goal proving the difference in Oldebroek, the Netherlands.

Ireland conceded a penalty in the second half at Sportpark Bovenmolen, with Luca Cailloce penalised, but Michail Theodosiou missed the 56th-minute spot kick.

The Young Boys In Green now have their first win under their belt, following a 1-0 defeat to Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

They now face Netherlands in their final group qualifier next Tuesday for a place in the elite round. The Dutch currently top the group on six points, with Ireland and Kazakhstan level on three points: Kazakhstan lost 2-1 to Netherlands today.

Screenshot 2025-11-15 at 17.11.44 Uefa. Uefa.

All group winners and runners-up progress to next spring’s elite round, with the best third-placed team also joining them.

Today’s result continues a brilliant few days for Irish football, following the senior team’s win over Portugal on Thursday and the U17s progression at the World Cup. The U21s fell short to England last night. All eyes on Hungary tomorrow.

Ireland U19 squad

Goalkeepers: Marcus Gil (Celtic), Patricio Schroeder (Gimnasia).

Defenders: Luca Cailloce (Shelbourne), Alain Kizenga (Bray Wanderers), Matteo Egan (Empoli), Taylor McCarthy (Shelbourne), Harry McGlinchey (Chelsea), Pijus Otegbayo (Stoke City), James Roche (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Adam Brennan (UCD), Alfie Lynskey (Aston Villa), Sean Moore (Longford Town), Luke Mulligan (Dundalk), Aaron Ochoa Moloney (Malaga CF), Muhammad Oladiti (Waterford),  Keilin Quinn (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Matthew Murray (Cork City), Zak O’Sullivan (Fleetwood Town), Ajibola Oluwabiyi (Wexford FC), Ethan Simunyu (Sabadell FC).

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie