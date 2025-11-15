Ireland U19s boost Euro qualifying hopes with Cyprus win

Ireland U19s 1

Cyprus U19s 0

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U19s have boosted their European Championship qualification hopes with a crucial win over Cyprus.

Tom Mohan’s side defeated the Cypriots 1-0 in their second qualifier, with Alfie Lynskey’s 11th-minute goal proving the difference in Oldebroek, the Netherlands.

RESULT | #IRLU19 | 🇮🇪 1-0 🇨🇾



Alfie Lynskey’s first half goal secured a vital win for our MU19s in the U19 EUROs Qualifiers



It now goes down to Tuesday’s final qualifier against the Netherlands for a place in the Elite Round#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jcD45Pqclc — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 15, 2025

Ireland conceded a penalty in the second half at Sportpark Bovenmolen, with Luca Cailloce penalised, but Michail Theodosiou missed the 56th-minute spot kick.

The Young Boys In Green now have their first win under their belt, following a 1-0 defeat to Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

They now face Netherlands in their final group qualifier next Tuesday for a place in the elite round. The Dutch currently top the group on six points, with Ireland and Kazakhstan level on three points: Kazakhstan lost 2-1 to Netherlands today.

Uefa. Uefa.

All group winners and runners-up progress to next spring’s elite round, with the best third-placed team also joining them.

Today’s result continues a brilliant few days for Irish football, following the senior team’s win over Portugal on Thursday and the U17s progression at the World Cup. The U21s fell short to England last night. All eyes on Hungary tomorrow.

Ireland U19 squad

Goalkeepers: Marcus Gil (Celtic), Patricio Schroeder (Gimnasia).

Defenders: Luca Cailloce (Shelbourne), Alain Kizenga (Bray Wanderers), Matteo Egan (Empoli), Taylor McCarthy (Shelbourne), Harry McGlinchey (Chelsea), Pijus Otegbayo (Stoke City), James Roche (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Adam Brennan (UCD), Alfie Lynskey (Aston Villa), Sean Moore (Longford Town), Luke Mulligan (Dundalk), Aaron Ochoa Moloney (Malaga CF), Muhammad Oladiti (Waterford), Keilin Quinn (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Matthew Murray (Cork City), Zak O’Sullivan (Fleetwood Town), Ajibola Oluwabiyi (Wexford FC), Ethan Simunyu (Sabadell FC).