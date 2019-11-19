Nine-man Ireland see U19 Euro hopes dashed by Austria

Austria 2

Ireland 0

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U19s had two men sent off as they suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Austria which ended their hopes of reaching the Elite Round of qualifying for the European Championships.

Goals either side of half-time from Chelsea academy prospect Thierno Ballo and Chukwubuike Adamu were enough to down Tom Mohan’s side on a disappointing afternoon in Salzburg.

As well as conceding in each half, Ireland also had a player dismissed before and after the interval.

Barry Coffey was given his marching orders in the 43rd minute, by which point Ballo had calmly slotted a shot past goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran after Mark McGuinness’ attempted block.

Mohan’s charges rallied somewhat in the second period but once Adam O’Reilly was shown a straight red card in the 65th minute challenge proved too great.

O’Reilly was involved in a tussle with Patrick Wimmer and referee Kirill Levnikov adjudged the Ireland midfielder had swung an elbow.

The Austrian was also booked for his involvement in the incident and he too was given his marching orders 11 minutes from time for a second bookable offence after a foul on Festy Ebosele.

The hosts had made the game safe by that point, Adamu showing his instinct in the box to latch onto Alexander Prass’ tame shot and turn the ball home from close range.

AUSTRIA: Maric; Schofl, Aigner (c), Affengruber, Wimmer; Sarcevic (Daniliuc HT), Velimirovic (Hahn 67), Prass; Ballo (Berger 81), Adamu (Abdijanovic 90), Mustapha (Steiger HT).

IRELAND: Corcoran; Omobamidele, McGuinness, McEntee (c) (Richards 90), Ogungbo; O’Reilly, Coffey; Ebosele (Gilbert 90), Noss (Sobowale 82), Wright (Tierney 81); Cassidy (Okoflex 70).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!