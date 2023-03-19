Six-try Ireland U20s make history with back-to-back Grand Slam titles

Ireland 36

England 24

HISTORY BECKONED AND the Ireland U20s reached out to grab it in style.

Not too unlike their elders yesterday, it took time for them to pick the lock. And there were some nervy breaths drawn in the final minutes. But they survived England’s last stand. Ireland made history this evening in Cork’s Musgrave Park by becoming the first nation to successfully defend a Six Nations Grand Slam in this competition. And a bonus point to boot.

A brace of tries each from Hugh Gavin and Brian Gleeson helped them to an emphatic win over England to bring their flawless run to a perfect end. George Hadden and Fintan Gunne crossed over too as Richie Murphy’s side climbed up to the summit again.

This is the future of international rugby in Ireland and it looks to be bristling with promise.

The champions got on the board within minutes of a brilliant kick-off from Sam Prendergast which put England on the back foot from the start. Patient phase play, some important gains from Diarmuid Mangan and Gavin, along with string of clean passes saw Ireland charge over in the corner.

Prendergast released the vital pass, looping the ball out wide to an unwatched Gavin who charged over for Ireland’s first try. Prendergast was unlucky to miss from the conversion as he dragged his kick just a touch too acutely.

On eight minutes, Ireland captain Gus McCarthy made a super dash down the wing and linked up with John Devine to weave through. Hugh Cooney arrived to keep the ball moving and scrum-half looked to be over with the final step as he collected at the try line but he bundled possession after being tackled from behind.

James Nicholson tried to create an opportunity with a quick chip over the top, but the bounce just didn’t fall right for him and England were permitted to breathe again.

A brilliant turnover from Brian Gleeson ensured England would have to wait until the 14th minute before their first real attack. They kicked for the corner from a penalty and began their heave on the five-metre line. The ball was recycled out to Tobias Elliott who raced in under the posts. The full-back Sam Harris had an easy conversion to push the visitors into a two-point lead.

The break settled England and they could have added more points when Ireland were punished for offside. Harris struck the resultant penalty straight but his connection was off and failed to go the distance.

The pendulum swung the other way in the 26th minute. Nicholson was quick to put the pressure on from a kickchase and a penalty was awarded. Prendergast put them in the corner and Ireland mauled their way over the line for a second try. Gleeson grounded the ball and Prendergast added the extras.

England quickly made their way back into Ireland’s half but spurned a chance when they knocked the ball on. Meanwhile, Gavin and Henry McErlean were looking to pick holes on the outside channel.

Fintan Gunne put Ireland deep into England territory with a super box kick shortly before half-time. And Prendergast kept them there with a kick to the corner from a penalty.

Handling errors were starting to creep into play on both sides, as Ireland’s Gavin and England flanker Greg Fisilau both fumbled the ball forward. The heavy rain from earlier in the day had cleared before kick-off but the ground was still soft and possession slippery.

Both sides retired at the break with Ireland still holding that 12-7 lead.

England blasted their way into the second half with an apparent try after around 25 seconds which was ruled out by the TMO. The captain Lewis Chessum raced in to charge down an attempted box kick from Gunne.

There were several replays shown on the big screen to the chorus of thumping claps in the crowd before referee Adriaan Jacobs eventually ruled out the score. Chessum didn’t have control of the ball while grounding the ball. A let-off for Ireland.

Ireland responded with another excellent charge, and should have been through for a certain third try when an attempted pass from Prendergast was knocked on by Elliott. It looked deliberate and video replay confirmed that. Elliott was correctly sent to the bin for the offence.

Ireland made the numerical superiority count with another powerful maul. Front-rower George Hadden reached over for try number three. Prendergast missed the conversion but now Ireland were 10 clear.

And then it got worse for England. They lost another player when Monty Bradbury was issued a red card for a late tackle on McErlean which resulted in the Ireland full-back going off for a HIA. Ireland were rewarded with a fourth try, and a second for Gleeson. Now they were entering cruise control.

Ireland’s fifth try, in the 58th minute, was magnificent. Devine thought he was in after a brilliant break. Nicholson likewise but just fell short. And then Prendergast put it on a plate for Gavin to get his second of the evening. Some will say the out-half mishit his crossfield kick but it was precisely weighted and Gavin had little to do when he gathered possession in the try area.

Substitute Joe Jenkins ran in for England’s second try coming into the final 10 minutes, along with a third from Eliott. That made the finish a bit nervy, but the hosts didn’t buckle.

Fintan Gunne slipped over for Ireland’s sixth try to answer any remaining questions. This was simply Ireland’s day.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Hugh Gavin [2], Brian Gleeson [2], George Hadden [1], Fintan Gunne [1]

Conversions: Prendergast [3/6]

Penalties:

England scorers:

Tries: Tobias Elliott [2], Joe Jenkins [1]

Conversions: Sam Harris [1/1], Sam Worsely [2/2]

Penalties: Sam Harris [1/2]

IRELAND: Henry McErlean [Andrew Osborne HIA, 52]; James Nicholson [McErlean '60], Hugh Cooney, John Devine [Harry West '67], Hugh Gavin; Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; George Hadden [George Morris '67], Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy [Fiachna Barrett '67]; Diarmuid Mangan [Joe Hopes '70], Conor O’Tighearnaigh; James McNabney, Ruadhán Quinn [Liam Molony '62], Brian Gleeson.

ENGLAND: Sam Harris; Cassius Cleaves, Rekeiti Ma’asi-White[Joe Jenkins HIA '55], Joseph Woodward, Tobias Elliott; Monty Bradbury, Charlie Bracken; Archie McArthur, Finn Theobald-Thomas [Tim Hoyt '54], Afolabi Fasogbon [Asher Opoku-Fordjour '54]; Danny Eite, Lewis Chessum; Finn Carnduff [Tristan Woodman '61], Greg Fisilau, Chandler Cunningham-South.

Referee: Adriaan Jacobs (SARU)

