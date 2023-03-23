Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners added to Leinster and Munster Champions Cup squads

FOUR OF IRELAND’S U20 Grand Slam winning side have been added to provincial Champions Cup squads ahead of the knockout ties on Saturday week 1 April.

Leinster are at home to Ulster on that day at the Aviva Stadium, with centre Hugh Cooney, scrum-half Fintan Gunne and hooker Gus McCarthy, all adding to their squad.

Danny Sheahan, another member of Richie Murphy’s Six Nations-winning squad that plays as a hooker, has been added to the Munster setup ahead of their trip to face the Sharks in Durban on 1 April in the last 16. Sheahan is a nephew of former Munster player Frankie, while his twin brother Jacob was also involved with the Ireland U20 squad.

Munster have also added another hooker in Max Clein of Garryowen, a selection linked to the current injury concerns in that department over Niall Scannell and Chris Moore.

The EPCR allow each side to add up to three players to their existing squad when teams reach the knockout stages of European competition.

Ulster have chosen not to bolster their squad with additions. Similarly Connacht, who take on Italian side Benetton on 1 April in the Challenge Cup, have also made no changes.