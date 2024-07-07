Advertisement
Ireland's Brian Gleeson in action against Georgia. SteveHaagSports/Darren Stewart/INPHO
Selection

Gleeson to captain Ireland in final U20 Championship pool clash

Munster back row gets the armband for Australia clash while Evan O’Connell misses out through injury.
5.52pm, 7 Jul 2024
MUNSTER BACK ROW Brian Gleeson will captain Ireland in their final World Rugby U20 Championship Pool B match against Australia in Cape Town.

However, Evan O’Connell has been ruled out of Tuesday’s clash (kick-off 1pm Irish time) through injury.

Head Coach Willie Faloon named his matchday squad today and they top the standings after wins over Italy and Georgia.

Ben O’Connor, Finn Treacy and Hugo McLaughlin start in Ireland’s back three, with Hugh Gavin and Wilhelm de Klerk in midfield.

Oliver Coffey and Jack Murphy resume their half-back pairing.

Emmet Calvey, Danny Sheahan and Patreece Bell are named in the front row, as Billy Corrigan comes in to partner Alan Spicer.

James McKillop is at blindside flanker, Bryn Ward at openside and Gleeson packs down at number eight.

Ireland:

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)
14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)
12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)
2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
3. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)
5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
6. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
17. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
18. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)
19. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)
20. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)
22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
23. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster).

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
