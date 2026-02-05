More Stories
Ireland head coach Andrew Browne has named his team to face France. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Team news

Josh Neill handed Ireland U20 debut in Six Nations opener following South Africa switch

Andrew Browne's starting XV includes three players who featured in last year's championship, including Munster out-half Tom Wood.
9.13pm, 5 Feb 2026

FORMER SOUTH AFRICA underage international Josh Neill will make his Ireland debut in Saturday evening’s U20 Six Nations opener against France in Perpignan.

The highly-rated back row, who represented South Africa at U18 level but is Irish-qualified through his grandparents, recently joined Leinster’s Academy and now comes straight into the international set-up at blindside flanker. 

Andrew Browne’s starting XV includes three players who featured in last year’s championship: Munster’s Tom Wood – son of Keith – who starts at out-half, and Leinster duo Donnacha McGuire and Derry Moloney.

Leinster tighthead prop Sami Bishti will captain the side.

Ireland U20s

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
13. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)
11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)
9. Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)
2. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain)
4. Dylan McNeice (UCD RFC/Leinster)
5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)
6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
7. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster)
8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Duinn Maguire (UCD RFC/Leinster)
17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)
19. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)
20. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
21. Fergus Callington (Durham University/IQ Rugby)
22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster)
23. Ethan Black (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster).

