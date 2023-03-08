Three changes included in Ireland U20 side to face Scotland

IRELAND U20S HEAD coach Richie Murphy has named his matchday squad for Friday night’s clash against Scotland in Glasgow [Kick-off 7.15pm, live RTÉ2].

Andrew Osborne, brother of Leinster centre Jamie, comes in to make his debut on the wing as one of three changes from the side who defeated Italy. Fiachna Barrett and Evan O’Connell also slot into the pack for their first starts of the Championship.

Meanwhile, Henry McErlean takes up his usual spot at full-back while Hugh Cooney and John Devine pair up in the centre. Fintan Gunne starts again at scrum-half.

“We are continuing to build and evolve each week and we hope to bring our performance to a new level on Friday night, with Scotland set to pose a considerable challenge at their home ground,” Murphy said ahead of the game on Friday.

Ireland U20s XV v Scotland

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

4. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

7. Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

19. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Liam Molony (Dublin University/Leinster)

21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

22. Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster)

23. Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).

