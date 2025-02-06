Doak names side for U20s clash against Scotland

HEAD COACH NEIL Doak has named his Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad for Saturday’s U20 Six Nations clash against Scotland in Edinburgh (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Ireland U20s travel to the Hive Stadium for their Round 2 encounter on Saturday night, with Éanna McCarthy once again set to lead the team from the back row.

Advertisement

Daniel Green, Charlie Molony and Ciarán Mangan are named in the Ireland back three, with Connor Fahy partnering Gene O’Leary Kareem in midfield. There’s an unchanged half-back pairing as Clark Logan and Sam Wisniewski start at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Billy Bohan, Henry Walker and Alex Mullan start in the front row, with Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan selected in the engine room again.

Michael Foy starts at blindside flanker, Bobby Power is at openside and captain McCarthy completes the starting team at number eight.

On the bench, Connor Magee, Paddy Moore, Tom McAllister, David Walsh and Oisin Minogue provide the forward replacements, with backs Will Wootton, Dylan Hicks and Eoghan Smyth completing Ireland’s Match Day 23.

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2.

Ireland Men’s U20s:

15. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

13. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

12. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

11. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

10. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

1. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(capt)

Replacements: