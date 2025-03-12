Advertisement
Clark Logan starts for Ireland. Ben Brady/INPHO
Ireland U20s make changes for Friday night clash with Italy

Neil Doak’s side head to the Stadio Comunale di Monigo for their final round fixture.
6.00pm, 12 Mar 2025

IRELAND U20s head coach Neil Doak has named his side for Friday’s U20s Six Nations meeting with Italy at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo [KO 7.45pm Irish time, RTÉ 2].

Doak has brought three players into his starting team, with Clark Logan named at scrum-half, Henry Walker coming in at hooker and David Walsh joining the back row.

Daniel Green continues at fullback, with Charlie Molony and Gene O’Leary Kareem completing the back three. O’Leary Kareem moves from outside centre to wing in a positional switch, as Ciarán Mangan shifts to 13. Eoghan Smyth continues at inside centre, while Logan comes in at scrum-half to partner out-half Tom Wood.

In the front row, Walker is named at hooker, while Billy Bohan and Alex Mullan both keep their place.

Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan are retained in the second row, while Walsh joins Michael Foy and captain Éanna McCarthy in the back row.

Mikey Yarr, Paddy Moore, Tom McAllister, Conor Kennelly and Bobby Power are the forwards on the Ireland bench, with Chris O’Connor, Sam Wisniewski and Connor Fahy covering the backline.

Ireland Men’s U20s:

  • 15. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
  • 14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 13. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
  • 11. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • 10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • 9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
  • 1. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • 2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
  • 3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • 5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • 6. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
  • 7. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • 8. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) – capt

Replacements:

  • 16. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 17. Paddy Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
  • 19. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)
  • 20. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
  • 21. Chris O’Connor (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
  • 22. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
  • 23. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

