Ireland U20s make changes for Friday night clash with Italy

IRELAND U20s head coach Neil Doak has named his side for Friday’s U20s Six Nations meeting with Italy at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo [KO 7.45pm Irish time, RTÉ 2].

Doak has brought three players into his starting team, with Clark Logan named at scrum-half, Henry Walker coming in at hooker and David Walsh joining the back row.

Daniel Green continues at fullback, with Charlie Molony and Gene O’Leary Kareem completing the back three. O’Leary Kareem moves from outside centre to wing in a positional switch, as Ciarán Mangan shifts to 13. Eoghan Smyth continues at inside centre, while Logan comes in at scrum-half to partner out-half Tom Wood.

The Ireland Men's U20s team to face Italy on Friday night in Treviso! 🟢#FutureIsGreen — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 12, 2025

In the front row, Walker is named at hooker, while Billy Bohan and Alex Mullan both keep their place.

Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan are retained in the second row, while Walsh joins Michael Foy and captain Éanna McCarthy in the back row.

Mikey Yarr, Paddy Moore, Tom McAllister, Conor Kennelly and Bobby Power are the forwards on the Ireland bench, with Chris O’Connor, Sam Wisniewski and Connor Fahy covering the backline.

Ireland Men’s U20s:

15. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

13. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)