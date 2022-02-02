Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 2 February 2022
Ireland U20s team named for Six Nations opener against Wales

Richie Murphy’s side are in action at Musgrave Park on Friday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,187 Views 2 Comments
Charlie Tector starts at out-half against Wales.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

HEAD COACH RICHIE Murphy has named his team for the Ireland U20s opening game of the 2022 Six Nations.

Ireland host Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday [KO 8pm, RTÉ 2], with Murphy’s starting team including four players who featured in last year’s championship.

Reuben Crothers captains the team from the back row, with second row Mark Morrissey, loosehead prop Jack Boyle and winger Chay Mullins all returning for a second Six Nations campaign.

Munster’s Patrick Campbell, who has featured twice in the Champions Cup this season, starts at fullback, with Mullins and Shane Mallon completing the back three.

Leinster pair Fionn Gibbons and Ben Brownlee start in the centre positions, with Charlie Tector partnering Connacht scrum-half Matthew Devine in the half-backs.

Boyle joins Ulster duo James McCormick and Scott Wilson in the front row, with Morrissey lining up alongside his UCD team-mate Conor O’Tighearnaigh in the second row.

Crothers stats at blindside with James McNabney at openside and James Culhane completing the back row at number eight.

“We have been building towards Friday for a number of weeks now and the group have put in a huge amount of work in preparation for the Six Nations,” Murphy said.

“We’re excited about the challenges ahead, starting with the visit of Wales to Musgrave Park under Friday night lights. 

“The prospect of returning to Cork and playing in front of a big crowd, including family and friends, is a really exciting one for the players and the management team.”

 

Ireland U20s (to play Wales)

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)

11. Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

1. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain).

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

18. Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

20. Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

23. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ciarán Kennedy
