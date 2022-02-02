Ireland U20s team named for Six Nations opener against Wales

HEAD COACH RICHIE Murphy has named his team for the Ireland U20s opening game of the 2022 Six Nations.

Ireland host Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday [KO 8pm, RTÉ 2], with Murphy’s starting team including four players who featured in last year’s championship.

Reuben Crothers captains the team from the back row, with second row Mark Morrissey, loosehead prop Jack Boyle and winger Chay Mullins all returning for a second Six Nations campaign.

Munster’s Patrick Campbell, who has featured twice in the Champions Cup this season, starts at fullback, with Mullins and Shane Mallon completing the back three.

Leinster pair Fionn Gibbons and Ben Brownlee start in the centre positions, with Charlie Tector partnering Connacht scrum-half Matthew Devine in the half-backs.

📋 The Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by @PwCIreland, has been named for Friday's Six Nations opener against Wales at Musgrave Park. ⬇️#FutureIsGreen | #IREvWAL — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 2, 2022

Boyle joins Ulster duo James McCormick and Scott Wilson in the front row, with Morrissey lining up alongside his UCD team-mate Conor O’Tighearnaigh in the second row.

Crothers stats at blindside with James McNabney at openside and James Culhane completing the back row at number eight.

“We have been building towards Friday for a number of weeks now and the group have put in a huge amount of work in preparation for the Six Nations,” Murphy said.

“We’re excited about the challenges ahead, starting with the visit of Wales to Musgrave Park under Friday night lights.

“The prospect of returning to Cork and playing in front of a big crowd, including family and friends, is a really exciting one for the players and the management team.”