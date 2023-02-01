Richie Murphy names Ireland U20 team to face Wales

IRELAND U20s HEAD coach Richie Murphy has named his team for Friday’s U20 Six Nations opener against Wales in Colwyn Bay (KO 7pm, Live Virgin Media Two/BBC iPlayer).

The starting 15 includes three players who featured during last year’s Grand Slam-winning campaign – Ulster flanker James McNabney and Leinster second row pair Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O’Tighearnaigh.

Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy captains the side.

James Nicholson is named at fullback with Connacht’s Hugh Gavin and La Rochelle’s Ike Anagu on the wings.

Hugh Cooney and John Devine start in midfield, with Sam Prendergast – younger brother of full Ireland international Cian – and Fintan Gunne named in the halfbacks.

McCarthy starts in the front row alongside George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy – brother of Ireland and Leinster lock Joe McCarthy.

Mangan and O’Tighearnaigh line out in the second row, with McNabney joining Munster duo Ruadhán Quinn and Brian Gleeson in the back row.