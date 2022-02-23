Faloon impressed by Ireland's 'fight' as U20s look to build on impressive start to Six Nations

THIS FRIDAY SEES the Ireland U20s return to action as they look to continue their excellent start to the U20s Six Nations, with Richie Murphy’s side welcoming Italy to Musgrave Park.

Ireland’s last game at the Cork stadium saw them make a blistering start to their campaign, thrashing Wales on the opening weekend before recording a brilliant last-ditch win away to France in round two.

Ireland currently sit top the table as the only team to win their first two games, three points clear of both France and England.

It’s been impressive to watch Ireland negotiate those opening fixtures against two very different opponents, turning on the style against Wales before sticking out the fight against a more physical French side.

“Coming into this championship we knew we would be coming up against teams that would be physically maybe more developed and we would have to rely on that character and the things that typically make Irish teams good, you know, the fight that we have for each other,” explains defence coach Willie Faloon.

“I think they really show that at gametime.”

Former Connacht and Ulster player Faloon says he is enjoying his time with the squad, having previously worked with the Ulster Academy during the Covid pandemic. He also led City of Armagh to three consecutive Ulster Senior Cup titles, and Royal School Armagh to Schools’ Cup success in 2020.

His role with the Ireland U20s presents a different type of challenge, but so far, Faloon is liking what he sees.

Ireland recorded a brilliant win in France last time out. Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

“We’ve probably scrambled very well, it would be good to back up some continuous pressure, you know, build pressure and build pressure. I think that’s what we’re striving for as a group.

“We’ve shown really good things and made a few little mistakes so I suppose it’s just that building of pressure and stacking that up. Being uncomfortable in defence because you never want to be totally comfortable, but putting pressure on ourselves to be better.

I think they’ve been very good in being moment-focused, not getting ahead of themselves and really focusing on the things that they’ve been doing well, which is ultimately what we’re looking to do in the next game.

“It’s about not getting ahead of ourselves just doing what we do well.”

Italy’s own start to the tournament has been more of a mixed bag, losing by 41 points in France before grinding out a 6-0 win at home to England – their first ever win over England in the competition.

Ireland also came out on the losing side against the Italians in a warm-up game back in December, but Italy have heavily rotated their squad since. Ireland warmed up for the fixture with an in-house game against Andy Farrell’s senior side last weekend.

“I suppose the French side went and tried to get them a little bit more,” Faloon continues.

“That put them under a little bit more pressure whereas I think England maybe didn’t. That’s probably the difference.

“Italy play some lovely rugby, and if they’re allowed to do that they’re a fantastic team with a really good set-piece. They’ve good players, good athletes right across the board.”

