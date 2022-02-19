Ireland U21 international scores 3rd goal in 3 games, 39-year-old Wes Hoolahan on target

IRELAND U21 full-back Joel Bagan scored his third goal in three games, as Cardiff and Blackpool both saw their progress towards midtable of the Championship slowed after a 1-1 draw left them sharing the points in the Welsh capital.

An early goal by Tangerines striker and captain Marvin Ekpiteta was cancelled out by a Bagan strike for the Bluebirds shortly after half-time in a scrappy encounter at Cardiff City Stadium.

Blackpool have still only lost once in the league since the turn of the year in what has been a significant improvement for Neil Critchley’s side.

Cardiff, who also included Ireland U21 defender Mark McGuinness in their starting XI, were looking for their fourth successive home win to widen the gap between themselves and the relegation zone, which stood at 14 points going into this.

But – despite an improved second-half spectacle, which saw both teams display plenty of attacking intent – neither side could find a winner.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the Championship, there was a full debut for Ireland underage international Eiran Cashin, as he lined out alongside Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele amid Derby’s 1-0 win over Peterborough.

Louie Sibley scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to give Derby a 1-0 victory over fellow relegation candidates Peterborough.

The substitute broke Peterborough’s hearts with a low cross-shot when it seemed the game would end in stalemate.

Both sides had been reduced to 10 men with Peterborough’s Hayden Coulson sent off for two yellow cards in the first half before Tom Lawrence was red-carded for a late tackle early in the second.

39-year-old Wes Hoolahan, meanwhile, continues to impress with Cambridge in League One.

The former Ireland international’s stoppage-time goal sealed a 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley, which left them 14th in the table.

In League Two, ex-Ireland U21 international Liam Kelly scored as Rochdale beat Scunthorpe 2-1.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Elsewhere in the division, Oldham’s revival under former Ireland international John Sheridan continued, as a 2-0 win over Bradford saw them move out of the relegation zone.

The game also saw Limerick native Paudie O’Connor sent off for the visitors with 19 minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, two Irish youngsters were on target in Scotland.

Jake Doyle-Hayes scored a brace as Hibernian beat Ross County 2-0 to move up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Elsewhere, Celtic loanee Jonathan Afolabi scored the only goal as Airdrieonians beat Peterhead 1-0.

Additional reporting by Press Association