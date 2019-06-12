14 mins ago

Good afternoon everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s historic semi-final between Ireland and Brazil.

Why is it historic? Well, Ireland have never actually made it to the final four of the Toulon Tournament before, with today’s game marking quite a significant step forward for Irish underage football, especially at U21 level.

This is the first edition of the competition in two decades that the Boys in Green have even qualified for Toulon, with Stephen Kenny’s men really beginning to build momentum in a new era for the Ireland U21s since the ex-Dundalk boss succeeded Noel King.

A bit of context — it isn’t the World Cup and it isn’t a European Championships, but the Toulon Tournament is still regarded as one of the most prestigious underage football competitions in the world.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us as a nation to go to this tournament and compete against these nations,” Ireland boss Kenny said speaking last month before flying to France.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“The Toulon Tournament is hugely important with the gap between the U19s and U21s internationals being huge. It’s a huge step up for our players, good matches, and we want to give ourselves a chance.”

His side got off to the best possible start, beating China 4-1 thanks to goals from Zack Elbouzedi, Aaron Connolly and two penalties from Adam Idah. Next up, Kenny’s Kids were held 0-0 by pre-tournament favourites Mexico, before capping off Group C with a 1-0 defeat of Bahrain thanks to a Connor Ronan free-kick.

Ireland have topped their group and a result face Brazil today, who are fielding an U22 side in preparation for next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. They have beaten Guatemala 4-0, France 4-0 and Qatar 5-0 leading up to today’s semi-final — scoring 14 and conceding none.

It’s a huge test for Ireland and for Stephen Kenny, who will succeed Mick McCarthy as senior boss in just 13 months’ time after Euro 2020. Kick-off at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 4.30pm, with today’s game live on FreeSports (Sky Channel 429).