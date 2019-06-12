This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TEAM NEWS: Stephen Kenny makes four changes from the side which beat Bahrain 1-0 on Sunday.

Sheffield United’s Stephen Mallon, who spent last season on loan with Australian side Central Coast Mariner, comes in for his first start in Toulon.

He replaces Waterford’s Zack Elbouzedi, who scored Ireland’s opening goal of the tournament against China last Monday.

Conor Masterson, Adam Idah and Conor Coventry all come back into the side too. Liam Scales, Josh Barrett and Jason Knight drop to the bench.

IRELAND: Kelleher, Mallon, O’Connor, Leahy, Masterson, O’Shea, Coventry, Molumby, Ronan, Connolly, Idah.

BRAZIL: Ivan, Emerson, Lyanco, Murilo Iago; Douglas Luiz, Matheus Henrique, Pedrinho; Paulinho, Antony, Matheus Cunha

Let’s get started with today’s team news…

Good afternoon everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s historic semi-final between Ireland and Brazil.

Why is it historic? Well, Ireland have never actually made it to the final four of the Toulon Tournament before, with today’s game marking quite a significant step forward for Irish underage football, especially at U21 level.

This is the first edition of the competition in two decades that the Boys in Green have even qualified for Toulon, with Stephen Kenny’s men really beginning to build momentum in a new era for the Ireland U21s since the ex-Dundalk boss succeeded Noel King.

A bit of context — it isn’t the World Cup and it isn’t a European Championships, but the Toulon Tournament is still regarded as one of the most prestigious underage football competitions in the world.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us as a nation to go to this tournament and compete against these nations,” Ireland boss Kenny said speaking last month before flying to France.

Adam Idah celebrates scoring a goal with teammates Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“The Toulon Tournament is hugely important with the gap between the U19s and U21s internationals being huge. It’s a huge step up for our players, good matches, and we want to give ourselves a chance.”

His side got off to the best possible start, beating China 4-1 thanks to goals from Zack Elbouzedi, Aaron Connolly and two penalties from Adam Idah. Next up, Kenny’s Kids were held 0-0 by pre-tournament favourites Mexico, before capping off Group C with a 1-0 defeat of Bahrain thanks to a Connor Ronan free-kick.

Ireland have topped their group and a result face Brazil today, who are fielding an U22 side in preparation for next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. They have beaten Guatemala 4-0, France 4-0 and Qatar 5-0 leading up to today’s semi-final — scoring 14 and conceding none.

It’s a huge test for Ireland and for Stephen Kenny, who will succeed Mick McCarthy as senior boss in just 13 months’ time after Euro 2020. Kick-off at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 4.30pm, with today’s game live on FreeSports (Sky Channel 429).

