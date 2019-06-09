This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21s to face the might of Brazil in Toulon Tournament semi-finals

The impressive Brazilians scored 13 goals and conceded none in their three group fixtures.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 7:14 PM
1 hour ago 3,668 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4675143
Brazil's Bruno Tabata.
Image: Tournoi Maurice Revello
Brazil's Bruno Tabata.
Brazil's Bruno Tabata.
Image: Tournoi Maurice Revello

THE REWARD FOR the Republic of Ireland U21s for topping Group C at the Toulon Tournament will be a meeting with Brazil.

The semi-final line-up was confirmed this evening, with Ireland now preparing to face the tournament favourites after recording a 1-0 win over Bahrain this afternoon.

Brazil, who are fielding an Under 22 side, scored 13 goals and conceded none as they finished comfortably at the summit of Group B.

After consecutive 4-0 victories over Guatemala and France, the Brazilians secured their passage into the last four by running out 5-0 winners against Qatar yesterday.

Ireland started their campaign with a 4-1 win against China, before playing out a goalless draw with Mexico, one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Despite finishing level on points with the Mexicans, Stephen Kenny’s side went through as group winners by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Mexico, who advanced as the best second-placed team, will face Group A winners Japan in the other semi-final.

Ireland’s meeting with Brazil will take place on Wednesday at 4.30pm Irish time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie