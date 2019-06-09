Ireland U21s to face the might of Brazil in Toulon Tournament semi-finals

THE REWARD FOR the Republic of Ireland U21s for topping Group C at the Toulon Tournament will be a meeting with Brazil.

The semi-final line-up was confirmed this evening, with Ireland now preparing to face the tournament favourites after recording a 1-0 win over Bahrain this afternoon.

Brazil, who are fielding an Under 22 side, scored 13 goals and conceded none as they finished comfortably at the summit of Group B.

After consecutive 4-0 victories over Guatemala and France, the Brazilians secured their passage into the last four by running out 5-0 winners against Qatar yesterday.

Ireland started their campaign with a 4-1 win against China, before playing out a goalless draw with Mexico, one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Despite finishing level on points with the Mexicans, Stephen Kenny’s side went through as group winners by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Mexico, who advanced as the best second-placed team, will face Group A winners Japan in the other semi-final.

Ireland’s meeting with Brazil will take place on Wednesday at 4.30pm Irish time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!