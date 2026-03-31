Spirit animals Coleman and Molumby set example for others to follow in green jersey

IF SEAMUS COLEMAN had a spirit animal among his Republic of Ireland teammates there is a fair chance Jayson Molumby would be the prime candidate.

Determination, honesty, and endless endevour are traits they have in abundance.

No to mention underrated quality.

The pair also share the same sense of duty and complete lack of ego when it comes to representing their country, so when Molumby was asked after the 0-0 draw with North Macedonia if he can actually look on this international window with some satisfaction given his renewed sense of importance to the team, it was no surprise he responded sharply.

“No, I don’t think satisfaction. I think as a player you just want to play in the big tournaments and you want to play for your country. I just want to go out and do my best.

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“Like I said, every time I play for Ireland it means an awful lot to me and my family. The biggest achievement for me is to represent my country and no matter how many times you play you still get the feeling, the pinnacle for me is playing for Ireland.”

Molumby had lost his place in the squad let alone the starting XI early in the World Cup qualifying campaign, and like Coleman reemerged with distinction for that heroics of the finale that forced a play-off.

Coleman, of course, is more than 10 years Molumby’s senior so there is no question about his international future.

Heimir Hallgrímsson said he wants the 37-year-old to remain as a player in the squad and be a part of Euro 2028, while the sight of the Donegal man with his three children for the national anthem before kick-off perhaps hints at the possibility of a decision being made.

“I have no idea. Seamus, his situation is that but I don’t think my words need, I don’t think I need to share my words to hype up Seamus Coleman,” Molumby said.

“I think he’s an incredible role model for all of us coming into the squad. He’s just an absolute gentleman, an example of a top professional, top player. I’m very lucky to have shared many games with him for Ireland. He’s someone I respect and look up to a lot.”

Molumby described the last week as “like a rollercoaster” of emotions as he reflected on the penalty shootout defeat to Czechia, who have reached the World Cup after triumphing on spot kicks against Denmark in Prague.

“You prepare for four or five months for one game and full focus on that game to then come up short and to know that you’ve got a friendly coming up a couple of days later is really tough, but we had to get on with it and try and do our best and unfortunately we didn’t get a win,” the Waterford native said.

“Just devastated really how we sort of let it slip, just gutted for all the lads, the staff in there, but also the fans and stuff, you know, that made the travel or couldn’t travel.

“They’ve been amazing the last couple of months supporting us and I’m just gutted we couldn’t bring a final home from.

“I think it’s there for everyone to see. Obviously we got a 2-0 lead and just couldn’t get over the line. So we’re absolutely devastated. Really gutted with how the game went in Prague. It’s really tough to get over, I think.”

Molumby now returns to a Championship relegation battle with West Brom while Ireland will also travel to Spain in May for a training camp, followed by friendlies at the end of the month in Dublin against Qatar and then away to Canada in June.

Molumby says he will be there as long as he’s picked by the manager. Coleman may have more to consider but his importance remains clear.