Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against North Macedonia

Caoimhin Kelleher: Had very little to do, but performed the basics well. 6

Nathan Collins: Was rarely seriously tested but Ireland’s skipper didn’t do much wrong. 6

John Egan: Just his second appearance under Heimir Hallgrímsson and first start, Egan was solid and looked as if he’d never been away. 6

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Dara O’Shea: Arguably Ireland’s best player in Prague, had another good game with his deliveries into the box, causing North Macedonia problems. 7

Seamus Coleman: Wasn’t put under too much pressure defensively and was sporadically involved in some promising attacks. 6

Liam Scales: Back from suspension after being missed in Prague, Scales was defensively sound without offering too much down the other end. 6

Jayson Molumby: Put in a decent shift but looked a little tired after last week’s excursions and was replaced by Bosun Lawal in the second half. 6

Jason Knight: Had a quiet enough game but worked hard and got back well late on to stop a threatening attack from the visitors. 6

Finn Azaz: Had one good mazy run in the first half and was unlucky not to come away with at least one assist, threading Parrott through on multiple occasions. 7

Chiedozie Ogbene: Was Ireland’s main attacking outlet in the first half, but like in Prague, tired towards the end of the match. 7

Troy Parrott: Was unlucky to see his goal marginally ruled out for offside and consistently looked like the game’s most likely goalscorer. He was named the official man of the match. 7

Subs: Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny nearly combined for a last-gasp winner, but generally, the substitutes struggled to impact a stop-start second half. 6