Here's the key GAA inter-county fixtures for the week ahead

Limerick's Aaron Gillane in action against Cork. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

WITH THE FOOTBALL league finals completed, the hurling deciders take centre stage next Sunday.

Limerick face Cork in the Division 1A decider at 4pm, following the meeting of Clare and Dublin in the Division 1B final at 1.45pm, as part of a double-header in the Gaelic Grounds. Both games are live on TG4.

There is a range of minor and U20 games across the four provinces midweek in both football and hurling.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Clare's Tony Kelly with Dublin's Brian Hayes. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

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Tuesday 31 March

Electric Ireland Minor Championships

Leinster Football

Westmeath v Dublin, Kinnegad, 7.30pm.

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Wednesday 1 April

Fulfil Munster U20 Hurling Championship

Round 2

Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Waterford v Tipperary, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship

Connacht

Sligo v Leitrim, Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry, 6.30pm.

Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7pm.

Leinster

Dublin v Louth, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.

Wexford v Westmeath, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm.

Longford v Carlow, Clonguish, 7.30pm.

Meath v Laois, Donaghmore-Ashbourne, 7.30pm.

Kildare v Offaly, Hawkfield, 7.30pm.

Ulster

Armagh v Cavan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm.

Derry v Donegal, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 7.30pm.

Tyrone v Down, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 7.30pm.

Antrim v Monaghan, Antrim GAA COE, Dunsilly, 7.30pm.

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Friday 3 April

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 Football Championship

Phase 1 Round 3

Waterford v Tipperary, Lemybrien, 7pm.

Limerick v Clare, Mountcollins, 7pm.

Electric Ireland Minor Championships

Connacht Football

Galway v Sligo, Tuam Stadium, 6.30pm

Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7pm.

Munster Hurling

Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm.

Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

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Saturday 4 April

Fulfil Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

Kildare v Kilkenny, Hawkfield, 2pm.

Meath v Dublin, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Laois v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.

Wexford v Galway, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm.

Westmeath v Antrim, Castletown Geoghegan, 2pm.

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Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship

Meath v Antrim, Trim, 2pm.

Westmeath v Kerry, Raharney, 4pm.

Kildare v Laois, Hawkfield, 4.15pm.

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Sunday 5 April

GAA Hurling League

Division 1A Final

Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm – TG4.

Division 1B Final

Clare v Dublin, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 1.45pm – TG4.

Fulfil Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

Carlow v Kerry, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.

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