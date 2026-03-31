Limerick's Aaron Gillane in action against Cork. James Lawlor / INPHO
James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
WITH THE FOOTBALL league finals completed, the hurling deciders take centre stage next Sunday.
Limerick face Cork in the Division 1A decider at 4pm, following the meeting of Clare and Dublin in the Division 1B final at 1.45pm, as part of a double-header in the Gaelic Grounds. Both games are live on TG4.
There is a range of minor and U20 games across the four provinces midweek in both football and hurling.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Clare's Tony Kelly with Dublin's Brian Hayes. Natasha Barton / INPHO
Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO
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Here's the key GAA inter-county fixtures for the week ahead
Limerick's Aaron Gillane in action against Cork. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
WITH THE FOOTBALL league finals completed, the hurling deciders take centre stage next Sunday.
Limerick face Cork in the Division 1A decider at 4pm, following the meeting of Clare and Dublin in the Division 1B final at 1.45pm, as part of a double-header in the Gaelic Grounds. Both games are live on TG4.
There is a range of minor and U20 games across the four provinces midweek in both football and hurling.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Clare's Tony Kelly with Dublin's Brian Hayes. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Tuesday 31 March
Electric Ireland Minor Championships
Leinster Football
*****
Wednesday 1 April
Fulfil Munster U20 Hurling Championship
Round 2
Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship
Connacht
Leinster
Ulster
*****
Friday 3 April
Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 Football Championship
Phase 1 Round 3
Electric Ireland Minor Championships
Connacht Football
Munster Hurling
*****
Saturday 4 April
Fulfil Leinster U20 Hurling Championship
Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship
*****
Sunday 5 April
GAA Hurling League
Division 1A Final
Division 1B Final
Fulfil Leinster U20 Hurling Championship
*****
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Clare Cork Dates For Diary Dublin GAA Hurling League Limerick