'No one expects us to get anything against Brazil. We're the only ones who actually believe we can'

Jayson Molumby is confident Stephen Kenny’s side can spring an upset in the Toulon Tournament semi-final tomorrow afternoon.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 7:16 PM
27 minutes ago 945 Views No Comments
JAYSON MOLUMBY EXPECTS Ireland to spring a shock against Brazil in the semi-final of this year’s Toulon Tournament when the two sides meet tomorrow afternoon [Kick-off 4.30pm, Free Sports/Sky channel 422].

The reward for topping their group with wins over China, Bahrain and a goalless draw with Mexico, is a date with the South American side.

Jayson Molumby Ireland U21 international, Jayson Molumby. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Stephen Kenny’s side, the youngest among their Group C opponents, have produced a string of excellent performances this year and midfielder Molumby expects the Boys in Green to book a final date this week in France.

“It’s been unbelievable really,” he said. “The group [Mexico and China] that we had starting off was a very old group, a very experienced group.

“To top that group was unbelievable. Brazil on Wednesday, we’re looking forward to it.

“We’ve done so well to get here and with the mentality that we’ve got nothing to lose. No one expects us to get anything against Brazil, only us.

We’re the only ones who actually believe. I think it’s an Irish thing, we believe we can put it up to the best in the world. We’ll go out there and give it a good try.

“I think we have a lot of confidence, we’ve played five games as a group and we haven’t been beaten so we’re going in full of confidence.

Mexico and China, those are Olympic teams and they’ll be hoping to do well there so I think we can match anyone and give it a go.”

