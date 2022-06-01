Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 1 June 2022
Ireland underage international among 8 players released by Wolves

Conor Carty is on the lookout for a new club.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 9:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,748 Views 0 Comments
Conor Carty (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND UNDERAGE international Conor Carty, Marcal, John Ruddy and Romain Saiss will leave Wolves at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Carty, a 20-year-old forward from Dunlavin, leaves having been on the books at the club since 2017, signing his first professional contract in 2020 and extending his deal last year.

The club are in talks with Joao Moutinho, whose current agreement also expires this summer.

Saiss made more than 200 appearances in all competitions for Wolves.

“The moment I feared the most has come…” Saiss said on Instagram.

“The moment to say goodbye to you after 6 wonderful years with you.

“It was an honour and a privilege to wear these colours and to contribute to the success and renewal of this club.

“I have met exceptional people over these six years, always looking out for me and my family.

“Thanks to the fans for your support despite the ups and downs, you’ve always been behind me.

“Thank you to the various people working at the club for your kindness on a daily basis.

“Thank you to the various technical and medical staff for your work, for having been an important part of our success.

“Finally, thank you to all the players that I consider as family. A wardrobe of exceptional men that I will never forget.”

Ruddy has spent the last five seasons at Watford, while Marcal has played 32 times in the two years since his move from Lyon.

In addition to Carty, fellow youngsters Pascal Estrada, Raphael Nya, Jamie Pardington and Faisu Sangare are also set to leave.

Four other Irish players — Joe Hodge, Connor Ronan, Joe O’Shaughnessy and Lewis Richards — remain under contract at the club.

You can see the retained list in full here.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

