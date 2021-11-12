'I'm the proudest person in Ireland... Actions speak louder than words'

THE SCENES AT the final whistle of their 20-10 win told us plenty about the emotion that had been swirling around Ireland camp this week.

The build-up to tonight’s Test against the US was dominated by off-the-pitch controversy as the Ireland players rallied around Cliodhna Moloney’s calling-out of IRFU director of women’s and 7s rugby, Anthony Eddy.

So when Stacey Flood fired over the final three points from the tee, the celebrations kicked off. There were embraces, roars of joy, and lots of emotion up in the Anglesea Stand too as friends and family applauded their loved ones down on the pitch.

The US put up a good fight and made Ireland defend ferociously in the closing 20 minutes but it felt like these Irish women were never going to yield. After a week like the one they have experienced, victory was the only thing that could provide a sense of relief.

“I think I’m the proudest person in Ireland tonight with that group in there,” said captain Ciara Griffin.

“They’re solid, they pick you up when you’re down, they always have your back, so I couldn’t be prouder of that group.

“We were just so focused on this match because actions speak louder than words, so it was so important for us to get the result tonight.

“What it meant for us as a group, it was just all of us getting behind each other, backing each other, showing how together we are as a squad.

“Obviously, there was a bit of relief as well. It wasn’t perfect at times but we kept battling and kept battling and we got the win.”

The evening had started with 41-year-old loosehead prop Lindsay Peat leading the team out onto the RDS pitch.

Lindsay Peat celebrates after the game with her son Barra. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

While Peat hasn’t confirmed her international retirement just yet, it was a sign of the respect her team-mates have for her. Peat’s try-scoring performance was typically excellent.

“Lindsay is just such a sensational player and has given so much to this jersey,” said Griffin.

“She deserved her time in the spotlight with the crowd. Getting to lead your country out is a massive honour and it’s something that after all her years of commitment, something that was deserved and well-needed.”

While older players like Peat and Sene Naoupu made their presence felt, it was a night for the young guns too as wing Beibinn Parsons scored her latest brilliant try and back row Maeve Óg O’Leary made an impressive Test debut off the bench.

“Maeve Óg took like a duck to water with a good impact straight away,” said Griffin.

“It’s great to see those younger players coming through, fitting in and working hard to get opportunities.

“Then they back themselves and that’s what we need to see them do. It’s great to see young players backing themselves.”

Next up for Griffin and Ireland is the visit of Japan to the RDS next Saturday and while there is a long road for Irish women’s rugby to travel over the coming seasons, they will enjoy the feeling of victory tonight.

“This was a time for us to put our best foot forward and show what we can do,” said Griffin.

“It shows how united we are in this squad.”

