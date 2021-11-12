Ireland finally take to the pitch after a week of controversy in women's rugby

SADLY, THIS IS an intro we’ve written before.

Ireland Women play an important Test match this evening but the build-up has been dominated by off-the-pitch controversy.

We will come to the rugby that will take place against the US at the RDS tonight [KO 7.15pm, RTÉ Player], but it’s impossible to ignore what has gone on over the past few days.

It started with Anthony Eddy, the IRFU’s director of women’s and 7s rugby, giving a media briefing on Monday. His comments didn’t go down well within the women’s game, with members of the Ireland Women squad frustrated at what they felt was Eddy laying the blame for the recent failure to qualify for the World Cup entirely at their feet.

On Tuesday, hooker Cliodhna Molony – who starts tonight – voiced her displeasure on social media and by yesterday, many of her team-mates had shared public messages of support.

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin yesterday expressed the squad’s disappointment at Eddy’s comments and said he had “apologised in case people took offence to his comments.”

Yesterday also included a report that IRFU performance director David Nucifora had called Moloney directly about the tweet, something the union did not confirm or deny, instead stating that it’s not their policy “to prevent any player from expressing their opinion.”

So, a right old mess and one has to wonder how strange it has been in Ireland camp this week.

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

This is all before we consider the fact that it has already been confirmed head coach Adam Griggs will step down after Ireland’s two games this month, meaning the rebuild after World Cup qualification failure is starting under a coach who won’t be sticking around.

Incoming head coach Greg McWilliams is expected to watch tonight’s game from the stands along with Eddy, and he will hope to see encouraging signs that Ireland can rebound from their devastating experience in Italy at the World Cup Qualifier.

Some of the players who feature tonight won’t be part of the next World Cup cycle. It is believed that some senior figures will soon retire from international rugby, so there is change ahead.

But this is a chance for everyone involved to start shaking off the pain of that tournament in Parma in September. Within the squad, they see this as the final few pages of a chapter rather than the start of a new one.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to close out as a group after the last few months,” said captain Ciara Griffin yesterday. “There’ll be a fresh start and fresh faces in January when Greg McWilliams takes charge.”

This USA team – ranked two places above Ireland by World Rugby – won’t give them anything easy, particularly after having two games against Canada over the past fortnight to warm up.

Griggs has picked a team that features the return of Laura Sheehan on the right wing after her fine form for Exeter, while Eimear Considine moves from fullback to outside centre and Ailsa Hughes comes in at scrum-half.

There’s a return for Anna Caplice – who, like Sheehan, wasn’t involved in Parma – at number eight but the rest of the pack has a very familar look to it.

There is excitement about the inclusion of Maeve Óg O’Leary on the bench, with the Munster back row set for her Test debut after impressing hugely during her province’s inter-pro championship success in August.

“You saw her highlights reel at times, her footwork before contact,” said Griffin. “So I’m excited for her to get this opportunity. I’m sure she’s chomping at the bit, we back her all the way.”

Ireland aim to end a tough week on a high tonight. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The most recent meeting between these sides was in 2018 when the Eagles won 19-10 and though Rob Cain’s side lost their two recent games against Canada – ranked third in the world – they were competitive in both.

It’s a relatively fresh-faced USA team although their England-based forwards – loosehead prop Catherine Benson, number eight Kate Zackary, and locks and Kristine Sommer and Alycia Washington – have plenty of nous. Saracens scrum-half Carly Waters should be a strong influence too.

“We have to be on top of our game,” said Griffin of the challenge. “They are a very physical team, a good mixture of 7s and 15s players, although some of the 7s have left to play back in the US.

“We can’t sit on our laurels, we have to be on top of our game here. We show them the respect they deserve by performing to the highest level of our ability.”

Ireland:

15. Lauren Delany

14. Laura Sheehan

13. Eimear Considine

12. Sene Naoupu

11. Beibhinn Parsons

10. Stacey Flood

9. Ailsa Hughes

1. Lindsay Peat

2. Cliodhna Moloney

3. Leah Lyons

4. Nichola Fryday

5. Sam Monaghan

6. Ciara Griffin (captain)

7. Edel McMahon

8. Anna Caplice

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones

17. Katie O’Dwyer

18. Linda Djougang

19. Hannah O’Connor

20. Maeve Óg O’Leary

21. Kathryn Dane

22. Eve Higgins

23. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

USA:

15. Kayla Canett

14. Tess Feury

13. Amy Talei Bonte

12. Katana Howard

11. Bulou Mataitoga

10. Megan Foster

9. Carly Waters

1. Catherine Benson

2. Saher Hamdan

3. Hope Rogers

4. Kristine Sommer

5. Alycia Washington

6. Rachel Ehrecke

7. Rachel Johnson

8. Kate Zackary

Replacements:

16. Kathryn Treder

17. Maya Learned

18. Nick James

19. Hallie Taufoou

20. Elizabeth Cairns

21. Olivia Ortiz

22. McKenzie Hawkins

23. Sarah Levy

Referee: Sara Cox [RFU].