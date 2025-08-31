Advertisement
Ireland's Linda Djougang arrives for what will be her 50th cap today. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Ireland v Spain, Women's Rugby World Cup

Follow all the action as Ireland chase a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals in Northampton.
11.02am, 31 Aug 2025

14 mins ago 11:12AM

Spain

  • 15. Amalia Argudo
  • 14. Claudia Perez
  • 13. Claudia Pena
  • 12. Claudia Cano
  • 11. Clara Piquero
  • 10. Zahia Perez
  • 9. Anne Fernandez de Corres
  • 1. Gemma Silva
  • 2. Marieta Roman
  • 3. Eider Garcia
  • 4. Lourdes Alameda (capt)
  • 5. Elena Martinez
  • 6. Lia Pineiro
  • 7. Ana Peralta
  • 8. Valentina Perez.

Replacements: 

  • 16. Cristina Blanco
  • 17. Laura Delgado
  • 18. Mireia de Andres
  • 19. Anna Puig
  • 20. Monica Castelo
  • 21. Nerea Garcia
  • 22. Bingbing Vergara
  • 23. Lea Ducher
19 mins ago 11:07AM

Ireland 

  • 15. Stacey Flood (21 caps)
  • 14. Anna McGann (12)
  • 13. Aoife Dalton (25)
  • 12. Eve Higgins (29)
  • 11. Amee-Leigh Costigan (20)
  • 10. Dannah O’Brien (27)
  • 9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (22)
  • 1. Ellena Perry (2)
  • 2. Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald (46)
  • 3. Linda Djougang (49)
  • 4. Eimear Corri-Fallon (7)
  • 5. Sam Monaghan (24) – captain
  • 6. Fiona Tuite (18)
  • 7. Claire Boles (6)
  • 8. Grace Moore (23)

Replacements:

  • 16. Neve Jones (38)
  • 17. Siobhán McCarthy (9)
  • 18. Sadhbh McGrath (17)
  • 19. Ruth Campbell (9)
  • 20. Brittany Hogan (35)
  • 21. Emily Lane (18)
  • 22. Enya Breen (32)
  • 23. Nancy McGillivray (1)
23 mins ago 11:02AM

Hello and welcome along to The42′s coverage of Ireland’s second Pool C fixture. Scott Bemand’s side are in Franklin’s Gardens today where a place in the World Cup quarter-finals is the reward if they can get the better of Spain.

There’s an added layer to today’s game as Ireland seek to exorcise the demons of a shock World Cup qualifier defeat to Spain in 2021. Ireland come into the tie on the back of a win over Japan while their opponents were heavily beaten by New Zealand in their World Cup opener.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 12pm kick-off, and as always, we would love to hear from you. Give us your thoughts on today’s game in the comments below.

