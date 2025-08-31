LIVE: Ireland v Spain, Women's Rugby World Cup

Hello and welcome along to The42′s coverage of Ireland’s second Pool C fixture. Scott Bemand’s side are in Franklin’s Gardens today where a place in the World Cup quarter-finals is the reward if they can get the better of Spain.

There’s an added layer to today’s game as Ireland seek to exorcise the demons of a shock World Cup qualifier defeat to Spain in 2021. Ireland come into the tie on the back of a win over Japan while their opponents were heavily beaten by New Zealand in their World Cup opener.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 12pm kick-off, and as always, we would love to hear from you. Give us your thoughts on today’s game in the comments below.