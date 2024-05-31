LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Sweden, Euro 2025 qualifier

We go again.

The Republic of Ireland women’s team are hoping to earn their first win of their Euro 2025 qualification campaign this evening against Sweden. So far, Ireland have lost out to France (1-0) and England (0-2) in April, while the Swedes lost to Les Bleus on the same scoreline and drew 1-1 with England.

This will be another tough assignment for Eileen Gleeson’s side. Sweden are the Olympic runners-up and World Cup bronze medallists. They’re sixth on the Fifa world rankings while Ireland are 25th.

We’ll have team news for you shortly as we head towards the 7.30pm kick-off.