Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Katie McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Sweden, Euro 2025 qualifier

Eileen Gleeson’s side are chasing a first win of the campaign at the Aviva Stadium.
6.30pm, 31 May 2024
145
0

2 mins ago 6:31PM

We go again.

The Republic of Ireland women’s team are hoping to earn their first win of their Euro 2025 qualification campaign this evening against Sweden. So far, Ireland have lost out to France (1-0) and England (0-2) in April, while the Swedes lost to Les Bleus on the same scoreline and drew 1-1 with England.

This will be another tough assignment for Eileen Gleeson’s side. Sweden are the Olympic runners-up and World Cup bronze medallists. They’re sixth on the Fifa world rankings while Ireland are 25th.

We’ll have team news for you shortly as we head towards the 7.30pm kick-off.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     