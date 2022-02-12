21 minutes Kelleher knocks on; Ryan had made a decent catch from the earlier line-out but Ireland were unable to form a maul, Willemse challenging him successfully in the air.
19 minutes – Keenan takes a great catch in the air; Porter makes a decent carry and Penaud gives away a penalty for going off his feet.
18 minutes – A fine carry from Hugo Keenan puts Ireland in French territory, but another penalty goes France’s way after Andrew Conway bumped Jaminet as the French full-back tried to gather Carbery’s Garryowen. Harsh decision.
17 minutes PENALTY FRANCE (Jaminet) France 13-7 Ireland
Jaminet kicks a penalty from inside the Ireland 22.
16 minutes Kelleher makes amends to make a big tackle on Julien Marchand. But France win another penalty after Paul Willemse does some brilliant work at the breakdown as Conan slips.
14 minutes – Kelleher penalised for not retreating. Jaminet sends his kick deep into the Irish half.
13 minutes – solid scrum from Ireland and Carbery feeds a clever pass inside to Gibson-Park whose grubber is well placed and ends in touch.
11 minutes – Kelleher overcooks his line-out and then Gibson-Park takes the wrong option and sends a poorly directed grubber into Damian Penaud’s path. Off the next play, Bundee Aki makes a poor pass to Caelan Doris who makes mistake and Ntamack then knocks on. Amid the good play, both teams have also made some basic errors.
10 minutes – Penalty awarded to Ireland inside their own half, Carbery finds touch with a conservative kick. Game is bubbling nicely.
What a score from Hansen – Carbery’s restart hangs in the Paris air and Hansen gathers it perfectly before racing clear to the line. It has been quite a start; four attacks, three scores. Sexton kicks a brilliant conversion
TRY IRELAND (HANSEN)
Six minutes – PENALTY FRANCE (JAMINET) France 10-0 Ireland
Four minutes – Things were looking promising for Ireland there, Carbery darting infield but in a blink of an eye, France countered after Doris spilled the ball and Ireland have just conceded a penalty inside their own 22. France, basically, are playing at a level of intensity that Ireland are not coping with.
2 minutes – France 7-0 Ireland
Dupont takes a clever inside line to finish off a move that stemmed from the French being prepared to take a quick line out and stretch the Irish defence. Ntamack was instrumental in the move, Atonio made a big carry and Dupont read the play superbly to score.
Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog as Ireland take on France in Paris. Both teams got their championship off to a winning start, Ireland comfortably disposing of the Welsh challenge in Dublin while France did what was expected of them against Italy, winning 37-10.
Chasing their first Six Nations title in 12 years, France took their players to the French Foreign Legion’s base to toughen them up. Whether that proves to be an inspirational move, or a mere gimmick, remains to be seen. What’s certain is that this afternoon’s game has the potential to decide the championship. So far, especially in light of how ordinary England looked last week and how average Scotland have been against Wales this afternoon, it is Ireland and France who have stood out.
Kick-off is under an hour away. Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments section below.
Advertisement
SEE SPORT DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.
TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
COMMENTS (9)