This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Don't give up on this team': Schmidt confident Ireland will bounce back

There are major areas for concern heading towards the World Cup.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 5:32 PM
14 minutes ago 1,222 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4546763

ARGUABLY IRELAND’S WORST performance, and worst defeat, in the Joe Schmidt era does not inspire confidence heading into the World Cup later this year, but the head coach insists this team will bounce back from their Cardiff horror show.

Not only did Wales blow Ireland away with a ferocious performance brimming with physicality, intent and raw emotion to win their third Grand Slam under Warren Gatland, but serve up another sobering reality check for the visitors.

CJ Stander dejected It was a difficult afternoon for Ireland in Cardiff. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ireland ended this championship as they started it; completely dominated and hammered, out-played in every facet and undermined by an error-strewn, ill-disciplined and off-colour showing. 

Jordan Larmour’s late try, when the clock had gone red, ensured Ireland avoided a humiliating whitewash and being ‘nilled’ in a Test match for the first time since losing 60-0 to New Zealand in June 2012 and the first time in the Five/Six Nations since a 23-0 defeat to England in 1990. 

In contrast, it was a memorable afternoon for Wales as they completed an impressive clean sweep to jump ahead of Ireland into second in the world rankings and enhance their World Cup credentials ahead of September’s tournament.

Hadleigh Parkes’ early try set the Welsh on their way at the Principality Stadium, while 20 points from the right boot of Gareth Anscombe inflicted a second heavy defeat on Ireland in this Six Nations.

“I’m disappointed,” Schmidt said afterwards. “Our discipline doesn’t usually let us down, it allowed them to get a distance ahead of us, they scored after a couple of minutes and you’re always under a little bit of pressure and we didn’t respond overly well to that pressure giving up those penalties. 

“We weren’t as good as Wales today. They were hugely emotionally up for it and I know because we were in the same position last year going to Twickenham and you get another 5%. It’s hard to match but you’ve got to be able to match it, there will be occasions like that in the future.”

The great irony, of course, was that Wales dealt with the wet conditions Schmidt insisted on far better, as their pack ensured dominance at the set-piece while Anscombe and Gareth Davies pulled the strings. Conversely, Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton were so far off the pace.

“We usually play in these conditions well, to be honest,” Schmidt continued. “Our set-piece is usually our strength and that wasn’t controlled well today. They certainly squeezed our lineout and at the same time, we’d back ourselves in those areas to control the game.

Hadleigh Parkes celebrates scoring a try with Jonathan Davies Parkes scored Wales' early try. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

“And our kicking game, I thought Conor and Johnny, they’re really coming back into some form and we thought we’d be able to control the territory game. The first questions we have to ask of our ourselves.

“As I explained, it’s a window where Wales had so much to play for, us not so much. I would never say we were not giving it 100% and some of that 100% was not well directed and you give away those penalties.

“I thought Wales did a superb job. In that context, I still have confidence we’ll bounce back and we’ll be competitive next time we’re out and about.”

It was a bitterly disappointing way for Schmidt’s final Six Nations game in charge to go. 

“It is but if you said to me six years ago, ‘Joe you can have three Six Nations and one of them can be a Grand Slam’, I would have taken that with both hands,” he added.

I can’t endorse this group as much for what they’ve achieved. While it wasn’t our day today, that’s the nature of sport and we’ve got to pick ourselves up and acknowledge Wales have had a super season.

“The one thing I’d say is don’t give up on this team. They’re a hard-working, skilful bunch who will take this on the chin, they’ll be gracious in defeat because Wales did a super job.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'A mistake leaving the roof open,' says Gatland as he celebrates Grand Slam
    'A mistake leaving the roof open,' says Gatland as he celebrates Grand Slam
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    Penaud punishes Italy as France survive late onslaught
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Cluxton and McCaffrey drop out as Dublin name team to face Tyrone
    Cluxton and McCaffrey drop out as Dublin name team to face Tyrone
    Solskjaer says Man United have quality to win Champions League
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    IRELAND
    As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    36 players and lots of lessons: Schmidt gets wider look at Ireland in Six Nations
    Ireland look to blow the roof off Wales' Grand Slam party in Cardiff
    BOXING
    Beating Persoon in undisputed showdown 'would be equal to winning Olympic gold', says Taylor
    Beating Persoon in undisputed showdown 'would be equal to winning Olympic gold', says Taylor
    Game Jono Carroll falls shy in maiden world-title tilt as Nevin moves to 12-0
    Taylor overcomes career-toughest test and batters Volante to win third world title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie