BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Liveblog

6,075 Views 6 Comments
Share

The last time Wales came to Dublin, they were the defending Six Nations champions and had once again punched above their weight at the World Cup. Ireland didn’t seem too troubled by that reputation, though, beating them more comprehensively than the 24-14 scoreline suggests. Wales have lost every game since and last week lost their defence coach, Byron Hayward. It was Pivac’s decision to order a cabinet reshuffle

“We talk about our defence, we haven’t been that flash in attack either,” Pivac says. “So a lot of work needs to be done, but we want to start that and show an improvement in (tonight’s) game.

“With good performances come confidence and self-belief. We’ve got to make sure the self-belief and the determination we had without the ball as a Welsh team, we have to get that back very quickly, because we don’t want that eroded. It’s a special quality to have.”

Very little is special about Wales’ current form. Last time out, against Scotland at home, they were awful. 

“We turned over far too much possession,” Pivac says. “On 25 occasions we gave the ball back to the opposition, through either penalties, free kicks, a turnover at the breakdown or mistakes in general play.

“If you make those mistakes against any quality side you’re going to be up against it. We don’t want to be doing that, we want to give ourselves the opportunity to build phases, that’s what we’re all about in attack. We want to really express ourselves.”

In little over half an hour, we’ll find out if they will.

So here are the revised teams for tonight’s international following the news that Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out.

Ireland

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Quinn Roux
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

 16. Dave Heffernan

17. Ed Byrne

18. Finlay Bealham
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. Will Connors
21. Conor Murray
22. Billy Burns
23. Keith Earls

Wales (caps in brackets)

15. Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) (91 Caps)
14. Liam Williams (Scarlets) (64 Caps)
13. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) (83 Caps)
12. Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (23 Caps)
11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues) (26 Caps)
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints) (85 Caps)
9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (55 Caps)

1. Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues (10 Caps)
2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (15 Caps)
3. Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (49 Caps)
4. Will Rowlands (Wasps) (2 Caps)
5. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (140 Caps) (CAPT)
6. Shane Lewis-Hughes (Cardiff Blues) (1 Cap)
7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (77 Caps)
8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath) (78 Caps)

Replacements

16. Elliot Dee (Dragons) (29 Caps)
17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (26 Caps)
18. Samson Lee (Scarlets) (42 Caps)
19. Jake Ball (Scarlets) (46 Caps)
20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (23 Caps)
21. Lloyd Williams (Cardiff Blues) (28 Caps)
22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol) (*Uncapped)
23. George North (Ospreys) (96 Caps)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].

HELLO, GOOD EVENING and welcome to our live blog ahead of tonight’s Guinness Series fixture in the Autumn Nations Cup between Ireland and Wales.

Already there is drama, an hour before kick off. Iain Henderson has a medical issue and has been ruled out of the game while Jacob Stockdale has a calf problem.

As a result Henderson is replaced in the starting line-up by Quinn Roux and Stockdale is replaced by Andrew Conway with Hugo Keenan switching to fullback.

Tadhg Beirne is added to the bench.

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie