The last time Wales came to Dublin, they were the defending Six Nations champions and had once again punched above their weight at the World Cup. Ireland didn’t seem too troubled by that reputation, though, beating them more comprehensively than the 24-14 scoreline suggests. Wales have lost every game since and last week lost their defence coach, Byron Hayward. It was Pivac’s decision to order a cabinet reshuffle

“We talk about our defence, we haven’t been that flash in attack either,” Pivac says. “So a lot of work needs to be done, but we want to start that and show an improvement in (tonight’s) game.

“With good performances come confidence and self-belief. We’ve got to make sure the self-belief and the determination we had without the ball as a Welsh team, we have to get that back very quickly, because we don’t want that eroded. It’s a special quality to have.”

Very little is special about Wales’ current form. Last time out, against Scotland at home, they were awful.

“We turned over far too much possession,” Pivac says. “On 25 occasions we gave the ball back to the opposition, through either penalties, free kicks, a turnover at the breakdown or mistakes in general play.

“If you make those mistakes against any quality side you’re going to be up against it. We don’t want to be doing that, we want to give ourselves the opportunity to build phases, that’s what we’re all about in attack. We want to really express ourselves.”

In little over half an hour, we’ll find out if they will.