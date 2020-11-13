The Aviva Stadium hosts tonight’s clash.
The last time Wales came to Dublin, they were the defending Six Nations champions and had once again punched above their weight at the World Cup. Ireland didn’t seem too troubled by that reputation, though, beating them more comprehensively than the 24-14 scoreline suggests. Wales have lost every game since and last week lost their defence coach, Byron Hayward. It was Pivac’s decision to order a cabinet reshuffle
“We talk about our defence, we haven’t been that flash in attack either,” Pivac says. “So a lot of work needs to be done, but we want to start that and show an improvement in (tonight’s) game.
“With good performances come confidence and self-belief. We’ve got to make sure the self-belief and the determination we had without the ball as a Welsh team, we have to get that back very quickly, because we don’t want that eroded. It’s a special quality to have.”
Very little is special about Wales’ current form. Last time out, against Scotland at home, they were awful.
“We turned over far too much possession,” Pivac says. “On 25 occasions we gave the ball back to the opposition, through either penalties, free kicks, a turnover at the breakdown or mistakes in general play.
“If you make those mistakes against any quality side you’re going to be up against it. We don’t want to be doing that, we want to give ourselves the opportunity to build phases, that’s what we’re all about in attack. We want to really express ourselves.”
In little over half an hour, we’ll find out if they will.
The IRFU’s confirmation of the late changes.
📄 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 ☘️ Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out of tonight’s #GuinnessSeries game against Wales.
Quinn Roux and Andrew Conway come into the Ireland starting XV. Tadhg Beirne is added to the bench
So here are the revised teams for tonight’s international following the news that Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out.
Ireland
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Quinn Roux
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. Ed Byrne
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. Will Connors
21. Conor Murray
22. Billy Burns
23. Keith Earls
Wales (caps in brackets)
15. Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) (91 Caps)
14. Liam Williams (Scarlets) (64 Caps)
13. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) (83 Caps)
12. Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (23 Caps)
11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues) (26 Caps)
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints) (85 Caps)
9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (55 Caps)
1. Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues (10 Caps)
2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (15 Caps)
3. Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (49 Caps)
4. Will Rowlands (Wasps) (2 Caps)
5. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (140 Caps) (CAPT)
6. Shane Lewis-Hughes (Cardiff Blues) (1 Cap)
7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (77 Caps)
8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath) (78 Caps)
Replacements
16. Elliot Dee (Dragons) (29 Caps)
17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (26 Caps)
18. Samson Lee (Scarlets) (42 Caps)
19. Jake Ball (Scarlets) (46 Caps)
20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (23 Caps)
21. Lloyd Williams (Cardiff Blues) (28 Caps)
22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol) (*Uncapped)
23. George North (Ospreys) (96 Caps)
Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].
Already there is drama, an hour before kick off. Iain Henderson has a medical issue and has been ruled out of the game while Jacob Stockdale has a calf problem.
As a result Henderson is replaced in the starting line-up by Quinn Roux and Stockdale is replaced by Andrew Conway with Hugo Keenan switching to fullback.
Tadhg Beirne is added to the bench.
