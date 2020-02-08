On your marks: How did you rate Ireland in their big win over Wales?

Jordan Larmour 9Our Rating Larmour showed a willingness to run every time he got the ball while his strength and footwork to dodge four would-be Welsh tacklers en route to the line for the first Irish try was simply world class. A second-half pass to Jacob Stockdale was a little off-key but you can’t say that about the one he whipped out to Andrew Conway in the 76th minute for the Munster winger’s try. 6 Your

Andrew Conway 8Our Rating Did so many impressive things in the game before he got a chance to show his finishing skills in the 76th minute, which he took superbly. In addition, his kicking was brilliant, particularly a 37th minute clearance that relieved the pressure on Ireland.

Robbie Henshaw 7Our Rating He made three carries in a multi-phased Irish attack to set up field position in the Welsh 22. And the Welsh never escaped their bunker, eventually conceding the first try of the game, when Larmour squeezed over. He was unfortunate to go off early in the second half for a HIA.

Bundee Aki 7Our Rating Effective on both sides of the ball, even if there weren't too many eye-catching moments that will make the video reel.

Jacob Stockdale 6Our Rating For the second week in a row he was denied the attacking opportunities he craves but the work he did get was completed efficiently. Defensively, he had a fine day.

Johnny Sexton 7Our Rating Scuffed his first conversion attempt, nailed his second and third. Managed the game well and managed the referee well. This captaincy gig suits him. At 34, he still has a bit of gas left in the tank.

Conor Murray 7Our Rating Conceded an 11th minute penalty for not releasing but both his decision-making and the crispness of his passing in the lead-up to Furlong's try were top-class. Add in the pass for Larmour which led to the game's opening try and you have enough to suggest this was a good day's work. Should have been subbed earlier as his legs began to tire late on.

Cian Healy 6Our Rating Did plenty of unselfish work, making noticeable contributions to Ireland's defensive maul and to their defence in general. A solid shift

Rob Herring 7Our Rating His throwing, considering the conditions, was excellent in the first-half and it was his quick thinking that led to Ireland's third try – Josh van der Flier's score. Add in a strong burst in open play just minutes prior to that and you have another player who can be pleased with his day's work.

Tadhg Furlong 8Our Rating His 32nd minute try was a reward for his industry and desire to get his hands dirty. He was penalised, unusually, for an early scrum penalty but more than made up for that with a tireless contribution thereafter. One tackle, on Hadleigh Parkes, in the 50th minute was superb. A world-class player.

Iain Henderson 5Our Rating His work in defence was superb, so too his willingness to enter the hurt zone and make a nuisance of himself when the Welsh were trying to get their maul operating. Still, he was too quiet.

James Ryan 8Our Rating The longer the game went on, the more dominant he became. His positioning and skill to set up van der Flier's try was really impressive, as were the number of carries and tackles he made, particularly in the final quarter of the game, when by rights, he should have been out on his feet.

Peter O'Mahony 6Our Rating A little like Aki, there weren't too many moments in this game that will be replayed at his retirement do. He can be relatively happy with his day's work.

Josh van der Flier 7Our Rating Set the tone with a first minute chase that resulted in Dan Biggar carrying over his own line, resulting in an Irish scrum. His energy levels were outstanding, so too his skill levels.

CJ Stander 8Our Rating He won penalties in the 15th and 22nd minutes at the breakdown, making his usual high number of carries. You can't fault his work-rate although you can nit-pick about his footwork. He was also penalised on 58 minutes for an infringement at the breakdown but for the second week in a row, he was the official man of the match.

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher 6Our Rating Replaced Herring for the final 14 minutes and added energy when Ireland needed it.

Dave Kilcoyne 7Our Rating Entered the fray on 51 minutes and really earned his stripes when he helped Ireland win a scrum penalty on their own five-metre line, 12 minutes later. Put in some key tackles, too. Looked really impressive

Andrew Porter 6Our Rating Short time on the field but made the most of it.

Devin Toner 6Our Rating Came on for Henderson on 66 minutes, did good work.

Max Deegan 5Our Rating Debutant who made a decent impression.

John Cooney 5Our Rating Little time to make much of an impression but still he had a hand in the fourth try.

Ross Byrne 5Our Rating Wasn't on long enough to leave a lasting impression.

Keith Earls 6Our Rating Looked lively after coming in to replace Robbie Henshaw and one pass, under pressure, to Larmour was world-class.

