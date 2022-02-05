Player ratings: How did you rate Ireland in their victory over Wales?

Hugo Keenan 7Our Rating Covered the back field like a seasoned veteran and added some lovely touches with the boot along with some excellent handling skills. Another assured outing. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Andrew Conway 8Our Rating Strong in the air and looked hungry for work throughout. Made a couple of promising breaks only to run into Welsh traffic early on, before going full stretch to score Ireland’s second try, producing an excellent finish under pressure in the corner and then holding his width to add a second shortly after. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Garry Ringrose 8Our Rating Continued his strong November form. Full of energy and carried with intent. His second-half try felt like the nail in Wales’ coffin, and he showed good composure to finish in style, before moving out to the wing for the final quarter. A player full of confidence at the moment. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Bundee Aki 7Our Rating Had a really strong start to the game, making some big carries and crossing for an early try. Wales struggled to live with his power throughout and he brought real punch to Ireland's attacking play. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Mack Hansen 8Our Rating Had the crowd on their feet with his first touch as he broke down the left wing. One minute later his skip pass sent in Bundee Aki for the game’s opening try. As expected, Hansen covered a huge amount of ground and had plenty of touches. Some important contributions in defence, too, including a try-saving tackle on Johnny McNicholl midway through the first half. A confident debut. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Johnny Sexton 8Our Rating Missed two early penalties as he kicked into a swirling wind, but seemed to be really enjoying himself out there, producing some big moments in defence too. Lovely snipe and pass in the lead up to Conway’s second half try, adding two excellent conversions before shipping a heavy blow from Josh Adams. Continues to lead the way for Ireland. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jamison Gibson-Park 6Our Rating Looked a little out of sorts, maybe suffering from Leinster's lack of competitive action over the last two months. Had some bright moments but decision making let him down at times, and didn't inject the usual tempo into Ireland's play as Wales managed to hang in in the first half. Good vision to play in Andrew Conway for Ireland's third try. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Andrew Porter 8Our Rating Another really impressive day’s work for the Leinster man. Solid in the scrum and got through a huge amount of work in open play. Excellent in defence too, with a couple of smart poaches. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Advertisement

Ronan Kelleher 7Our Rating Found himself under some early pressure in the scrum but held up well and became more dominant as the game wore on. Lineout work continues to improve and had some big moments around the ruck. Brought plenty of physicality and continues to grow at this level. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tadhg Furlong 9Our Rating Half rhino, half gazelle. Silky hands on show again with a sublime offload in the first half, and was heavily involved as Ireland built on their lead in the second period. Added a couple of the usual bulldozing runs for good measure. A phenomenal rugby player and so important to the way this team are looking to play. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tadhg Beirne 7Our Rating A reliable target in the lineout and a menace at the breakdown. Loose offload let Taine Basham in for Wales’ late try, a rare careless error. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

James Ryan 8Our Rating Got through some excellent work around the breakdown and was commanding at the lineout. Let a second-half opportunity go to waste by going for it himself, when the pass seemed the smarter option. Outstanding in defence. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Caelan Doris 7Our Rating Hard to think this was just Doris’ 13 Test cap. Looks so comfortable at this level, and his powerful ball-carrying helped Ireland build some good momentum. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Josh van der Flier 7Our Rating Ran some excellent lines and was heavily involved in the Ireland attack. A constant threat. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jack Conan 7Our Rating A central figure as Ireland’s forwards dominated the opening period, including a great breakdown turnover. Chipped in with seven strong carries in a busy shift before being replaced by Peter O'Mahony. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Replacements:

Dan Sheehan 6Our Rating (For Kelleher, 62) Another dynamic hooker, Sheehan did well after replacing Kelleher and it will be fascinating to watch these two battle it out over the coming years. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Cian Healy 6Our Rating (For Porter, 66) Solid in the scrum and played his part as Ireland turned the screw. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Finlay Bealham 6Our Rating (For Furlong, 53) Will have enjoyed getting a good run-out and playing his part in an excellent second-half performance, reward for his superb form this season. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ryan Baird 6Our Rating (For Ryan, 66) Will be happy to get another run out in green, and made his presence felt in the final quarter. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Peter O'Mahony 7Our Rating (For Conan, 53) Ensured Ireland kept their standards up, winning an excellent penalty shortly after his introduction. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Conor Murray 6Our Rating (For Gibson-Park, 69) Did his bit to keep Ireland on the frontfoot in the closing stages. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Joey Carbery 6Our Rating (For Sexton, 64) Great to see him back in action after another lengthy layoff. Looked comfortable and in control as Ireland saw out the contest. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

James Hume 6Our Rating (For Conway, 62) Got his chance and applied himself well, but would have liked to get the ball in hands more often. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Head Coach:

Andy Farrell 8Our Rating Another step in the right direction as his players continue to develop their attacking game. Ireland struggled to take full advantage of their dominance in the first half, but they stuck to Farrell's game plan and pulled clear in the second period. His team are becoming a really entertaining watch, and he got the big calls right, with Mack Hansen delivering a debut to remember. An excellent start to Ireland’s Six Nations. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!